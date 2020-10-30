49 Fun Winter Activities You Can Still Enjoy (Even During a Pandemic)

You can make the most of the winter months with these pandemic-friendly things to do.

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into nearly a full year of impacting our daily lives, it can feel like it’s hard to find any fun in your day-to-day routine. (Life at home can feel a lot like Groundhog Day—and not in a good way.) Finding winter activities that bring you joy may be even more of a challenge as temperatures drop, when it’s not as easy to get together with family and friends safely because of the weather.

Winter officially begins December 21 (and there are plenty of fun things to do in December normally), but with cold weather common well before then in many parts of the country and indoor activities unavailable or unsafe, you may be looking for great outdoor winter activities or things to do at home when it’s cold out before you know it.

But even if you’re socially distancing and spending more time at home to reduce the chances of developing COVID-19 or passing it on to others, with a little creativity, you can still find some wonderful ways to enjoy the season (and reconnect with your loved ones in a safe way) with clever winter activities during coronavirus.

Cross some of these things to do this winter off of your list while you’re still quarantining—or start dreaming of these wonderful things to do in spring once the weather shifts.

Winter activities during coronavirus

Enjoy the outdoors (socially distanced)

Have an epic snowball fight

Go sledding

Try friluftsliving

Make a snowman or a snow fort with people in your household

Go snowshoeing

Make snow angels

Go stargazing

Take a wintry hike

Try ice skating

Get a taste of winter

Load up a cup of cocoa with whipped cream or marshmallows

Bake a pie

Sip a hot toddy

Make baked apples

Restart your sourdough addiction (and try these ideas for things you can make with your sourdough starter that aren’t bread)

Make homemade caramel popcorn

Roast root vegetables

Enjoy some mulled wine

Simmer a pot of homemade soup

Make snow cream

Indulge in a big stack of pancakes slathered with maple syrup

Make (and enjoy) eggnog (here’s an easy eggnog recipe!)

Have a little fondue

Try some wintry crafts

Build a gingerbread house

Cut paper snowflakes

Make a birdfeeder out of pinecones, peanut butter, and birdseed—and place it near your window for a show

Create handmade valentines

Knit a scarf

Enjoy some much-needed self-care

Cozy up by a roaring fire (indoors or out!)

Watch the snow fall

Burn your favorite scented candle

Light candles and enjoy a bubble bath

Break out a jigsaw puzzle

Cuddle up with a blanket, a cup of tea, and a good book

Spend the day in your PJs

Work on a challenging crossword or word game

Splurge on a pair of fuzzy slippers

Reconnect with loved ones

Bake cookies to share with your friends and neighbors

Build a pillow fort

Enjoy a living room picnic

Host a movie marathon of all your favorites

Eat dinner by candlelight

Write a love letter

Plan a virtual game night

Try something new