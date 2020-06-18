How to Safely Host Guests This Summer

“The rules will vary based upon where you live, but it’s almost always safe to limit to 10 or fewer [people],” Dr. Natterson says. Recommendations will vary by city and state, but 10 is generally the limit, if you can accommodate different groups at a distance. Dr. Natterson says the six-foot rule still applies, and outside is much safer than inside. Have an enormous backyard? Pause before you invite more guests. “People love to gather in groups, but the more folks that are present, the harder it is to maintain distance,” she says.

After all, getting together with friends isn’t without risk. “There is always risk associated with having gatherings of friends, family, or others from outside your household,” says Dr. Patel, citing the CDC recommendation of avoiding gatherings of any size outside your household. “[Many] epidemiologists seem to be holding off on doing any small dinners with friends and outdoor picnics until three to 12 months from now, she adds. In a June 2020 New York TImes survey of 511 epidemiologists, only 31 percent said they’d attend outdoor picnics with friends this summer.