5 Tips for Summer Backyard Entertaining on a Budget

1 Don't get carried away.

First things first: Decide what you're going to make and stick to the plan. Whether you're hosting a brunch for six of your closest friends on your back patio, or a Sunday supper with your neighbors and their two kids, put together an appropriate menu based on the number of people as well as the occasion. Food writer and photographer (and editor of Good. Food. Stories), Casey Barber, who also happens to be semi-famous in certain circles for her legendary, meticulously themed Christmas parties (pre-COVID), admits to fighting the urge to make too much food every time. "Over-serving my guests is the number-one way costs get out of hand," she cautions.

Barber urges hosts not to overdo it. And if you simply must add one more thing, take a nod from Martha and put out some radishes and olive oil: cheap and delicious.