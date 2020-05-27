43 Fun Things to Do This Summer While You’re Social Distancing
Have a ball this summer in spite of coronavirus.
This summer may look a little different than past summers: Summer activities during COVID-10 aren’t quite the same as your traditional summer activities. As we continue social distancing and begin slowly reopening in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, some summer traditions—summer camps, outdoor concerts, big fireworks displays, summer vacations—may be curtailed for everyone’s safety.
But that doesn’t mean summer 2020 has to be a bummer. Don’t focus on all the summer activities that have been canceled or put on the unsafe list—instead, think about the positive, and all the wonderful things you can still do at home or while social distancing this summer.
If you’re looking for fun things to do in the summer at home—or simply want to focus on the simple pleasures of the season—try some of these stellar summer activities and staycation ideas that are just as wonderful as your traditional summer vacation plans. As with spring activities during coronavirus, adjusting expectations to these socially distant or at-home summer activities may take some mental gymnastics, but by the end of summer, you’ll still feel like you got your fill of warm-weather activities—while keeping yourself, your family, and your community safe.
Summer activities during COVID-19
-
Make your own ice cream
-
Run through a sprinkler
-
Have a watermelon seed spitting contest
-
Camp out in the backyard
-
Make s’mores
-
Have a water balloon fight
-
Go stargazing
-
Nap in a hammock
-
Sip a rosé (or frosé)
-
Eat popsicles and ice cream cones
-
Have a barbecue
-
Try your hand at face painting
-
Seek out a drive-in movie (or make your own)
-
Have a backyard or indoor scavenger hunt
-
Look for fireflies
-
Grow a little garden
-
Create a sidewalk chalk art gallery
-
Finish the perfect summer read
-
Go for a socially distanced hike
-
Picnic in your backyard—or your living room
-
Visit an outdoor farmer’s market
-
Have fun at a virtual summer camp
-
Make massive ice cream sundaes
-
Master something new—a new dance step, a new hobby, or a new cooking technique
-
Do fun science experiments (the baking soda and vinegar volcano is a classic)
-
Create a virtual book club
-
Watch the sun set
-
Make homemade lemonade
-
Kayak, canoe, or paddleboard
-
Give yourself a fun pedicure (rainbow toes, anyone?)
-
Have a campfire in your backyard
-
Make a pillow fort
-
Splash in rain puddles
-
Go for a scenic drive
-
Make your own pesto
-
Go to the beach—six feet away from other beachgoers
-
Go fishing
-
Run a virtual 5K
-
Bake a fresh blueberry or cherry pie
-
Climb a tree
-
Drink a fruity cocktail with an umbrella in it
-
Eat vegetables and fruit right out of the garden
-
Look for a rainbow during a downpour