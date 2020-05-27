43 Fun Things to Do This Summer While You’re Social Distancing

This summer may look a little different than past summers: Summer activities during COVID-10 aren’t quite the same as your traditional summer activities. As we continue social distancing and begin slowly reopening in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, some summer traditions—summer camps, outdoor concerts, big fireworks displays, summer vacations—may be curtailed for everyone’s safety.

But that doesn’t mean summer 2020 has to be a bummer. Don’t focus on all the summer activities that have been canceled or put on the unsafe list—instead, think about the positive, and all the wonderful things you can still do at home or while social distancing this summer.

If you’re looking for fun things to do in the summer at home—or simply want to focus on the simple pleasures of the season—try some of these stellar summer activities and staycation ideas that are just as wonderful as your traditional summer vacation plans. As with spring activities during coronavirus, adjusting expectations to these socially distant or at-home summer activities may take some mental gymnastics, but by the end of summer, you’ll still feel like you got your fill of warm-weather activities—while keeping yourself, your family, and your community safe.

Summer activities during COVID-19