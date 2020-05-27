43 Fun Things to Do This Summer While You’re Social Distancing

Have a ball this summer in spite of coronavirus.

By Lisa Milbrand
May 27, 2020
Advertisement

This summer may look a little different than past summers: Summer activities during COVID-10 aren’t quite the same as your traditional summer activities. As we continue social distancing and begin slowly reopening in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, some summer traditions—summer camps, outdoor concerts, big fireworks displays, summer vacations—may be curtailed for everyone’s safety.

But that doesn’t mean summer 2020 has to be a bummer. Don’t focus on all the summer activities that have been canceled or put on the unsafe list—instead, think about the positive, and all the wonderful things you can still do at home or while social distancing this summer.

If you’re looking for fun things to do in the summer at home—or simply want to focus on the simple pleasures of the season—try some of these stellar summer activities and staycation ideas that are just as wonderful as your traditional summer vacation plans. As with spring activities during coronavirus, adjusting expectations to these socially distant or at-home summer activities may take some mental gymnastics, but by the end of summer, you’ll still feel like you got your fill of warm-weather activities—while keeping yourself, your family, and your community safe.

RELATED: 9 Fun Things to Do During a Heat Wave

Summer activities during COVID-19

  1. Make your own ice cream

  2. Run through a sprinkler

  3. Have a watermelon seed spitting contest

  4. Camp out in the backyard

  5. Make s’mores

  6. Have a water balloon fight

  7. Go stargazing

  8. Nap in a hammock

  9. Sip a rosé (or frosé)

  10. Eat popsicles and ice cream cones

  11. Have a barbecue

  12. Try your hand at face painting

  13. Seek out a drive-in movie (or make your own)

  14. Have a backyard or indoor scavenger hunt

  15. Look for fireflies

  16. Grow a little garden

  17. Create a sidewalk chalk art gallery

  18. Finish the perfect summer read

  19. Go for a socially distanced hike

  20. Picnic in your backyard—or your living room

  21. Visit an outdoor farmer’s market

  22. Have fun at a virtual summer camp

  23. Make massive ice cream sundaes

  24. Master something new—a new dance step, a new hobby, or a new cooking technique

  25. Do fun science experiments (the baking soda and vinegar volcano is a classic)

  26. Create a virtual book club

  27. Watch the sun set

  28. Make homemade lemonade

  29. Kayak, canoe, or paddleboard

  30. Give yourself a fun pedicure (rainbow toes, anyone?)

  31. Have a campfire in your backyard

  32. Make a pillow fort

  33. Splash in rain puddles

  34. Go for a scenic drive

  35. Make your own pesto

  36. Go to the beach—six feet away from other beachgoers

  37. Go fishing

  38. Run a virtual 5K

  39. Bake a fresh blueberry or cherry pie

  40. Climb a tree

  41. Drink a fruity cocktail with an umbrella in it

  42. Eat vegetables and fruit right out of the garden

  43. Look for a rainbow during a downpour

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com