Summer Entertaining

Most Recent

Socially Distant Home Bars Are the Latest Pandemic Trend—Here’s How to Stock Yours

Socially Distant Home Bars Are the Latest Pandemic Trend—Here’s How to Stock Yours

Quar-entain with more than a quarantini.
All the Essentials You Need to Throw a Socially Distant Birthday Bash

All the Essentials You Need to Throw a Socially Distant Birthday Bash

Everything you need to create the perfect celebration with family or friends.
Wine Spritzers Are the Healthy-ish Sparkling Cocktail Perfect for Peak Summer

Wine Spritzers Are the Healthy-ish Sparkling Cocktail Perfect for Peak Summer

And you only need two ingredients to make them.
How to Safely Host a Picnic Gathering This Summer 

How to Safely Host a Picnic Gathering This Summer 

A way to get the breath of fresh air you desperately needed. 
5 Italian Amari to Upgrade Your Warm-Weather Drinking

5 Italian Amari to Upgrade Your Warm-Weather Drinking

These beginner liqueurs can expand your bar in all kinds of new directions. 
The 5 Commandments of Potato Salad Perfection

The 5 Commandments of Potato Salad Perfection

Plus six delicious potato salad recipes to try this summer.

More Summer Entertaining

Potlucks Are on Pause—Here’s How to Serve Individual Portions (Without Driving Yourself Insane) This Summer

Potlucks Are on Pause—Here’s How to Serve Individual Portions (Without Driving Yourself Insane) This Summer

Safety first, folks.
How to Keep Your Ice From Melting So Quickly in Your Cooler

How to Keep Your Ice From Melting So Quickly in Your Cooler

A little science can save your ice cubes from melting quickly—and it’s easier than you think.
The 5 Best Spiked Seltzers to Sip This Summer

The 5 Best Spiked Seltzers to Sip This Summer

9 New Trader Joe’s Products That’ll Make (Socially Distanced) Summer Entertaining a Breeze

9 New Trader Joe’s Products That’ll Make (Socially Distanced) Summer Entertaining a Breeze

14 Grilling Hacks That Will Make You Look Like a Pro

14 Grilling Hacks That Will Make You Look Like a Pro

How to Safely Host Guests This Summer

How to Safely Host Guests This Summer

These 3-Ingredient Cocktail Recipes Are All You Need to Throw the Best End-of-Summer Soiree

Hint: the star (and mixer) is the ice cube.

All Summer Entertaining

PSA: These Red Wines Are Actually Best Served Chilled, Says a Sommelier

PSA: These Red Wines Are Actually Best Served Chilled, Says a Sommelier

Grilled Salsa Is the Perfect Summer Party Starter—Here’s How to Make It

Grilled Salsa Is the Perfect Summer Party Starter—Here’s How to Make It

If Tequila Is Your Drink of Choice, Here's Everything You Need to Know

If Tequila Is Your Drink of Choice, Here's Everything You Need to Know

Lighting Sparklers This Fourth of July? You’re Going to Want to Read This

Lighting Sparklers This Fourth of July? You’re Going to Want to Read This

How to Quickly Chill Wine

The Best Way to Chill Wine, According to Science

30 Tricks to Make Outdoor Entertaining Easier

24 Outdoor Entertaining Tips That’ll Save You Tons of Time

7 Designer-Approved Patio Decorating Tips

7 Designer-Approved Patio Decorating Tips

These Bottled and Canned Cocktails Are Perfect for Sipping Outside

These Bottled and Canned Cocktails Are Perfect for Sipping Outside

The Best Backyard Games to Play with Kids (And They’re Simple to Set Up)

The Best Backyard Games to Play with Kids (And They’re Simple to Set Up)

17 Great Summer Desserts

17 Delicious Desserts Perfect for Peak Summer

The Go-to Guide for Grilling Fruit to Perfection

The Go-to Guide for Grilling Fruit to Perfection

Grilled Potatoes Are the Perfect Summer Side—but There's One Key Step Everyone Misses When Making Them

Grilled Potatoes Are the Perfect Summer Side—but There's One Key Step Everyone Misses When Making Them

6 Simple Steps to Grilling the Best, Juiciest Burgers Ever

6 Simple Steps to Grilling the Best, Juiciest Burgers Ever

Power Up Your Morning Smoothie with These 6 Unique Superfoods

Power Up Your Morning Smoothie with These 6 Unique Superfoods

The Secret to Serving Beer is Surprisingly Simple, Says an Industry Expert

The Secret to Serving Beer is Surprisingly Simple, Says an Industry Expert

The Ultimate Guide to Grilling Vegetables

The Ultimate Guide to Grilling Vegetables

We’re Calling It: Orange Wine Is the New Rosé

We’re Calling It: Orange Wine Is the New Rosé

35 Chilling Psychological Thrillers and Mysteries to Add To Your Reading List Now

35 Chilling Psychological Thrillers and Mysteries to Add To Your Reading List Now

Here’s How to Secure Your Beach Umbrella to Avoid Accidents

Here’s How to Secure Your Beach Umbrella to Avoid Accidents

The Best Young Adult Books We’ve Ever Read

The Best Young Adult Books We’ve Ever Read

A Swimsuit Collection That Sold Out Three Times Last Year Is Finally Back—And in a Gorgeous New Color

A Swimsuit Collection That Sold Out Three Times Last Year Is Finally Back—And in a Gorgeous New Color

15 Fourth of July Recipes for the Grill

15 4th of July Recipes for the Grill

The 12 Movies Every Family Should Watch This Summer

The 12 Movies Every Family Should Watch This Summer

How to Throw the Ultimate Summer Party, According to Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness

How to Throw the Ultimate Summer Party, According to Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness

Scratch-and-Sniff Postage Stamps Have Arrived to Make Your Bills Smell Like Popsicles

Scratch-and-Sniff Postage Stamps Have Arrived to Make Your Bills Smell Like Popsicles

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com