36 Inspiring Spring Quotes to Celebrate the Season

By Lisa Milbrand
March 11, 2021
People focus on New Year’s as a time for introspection and resolutions, but the beginning of spring, when the world seems to come back to life is the perfect time to reassess, recommit, and recharge. And what better to do that than with an inspirational spring quote that can be your meditation mantra or focus for the new spring season?

Whether you’re looking for motivation to start your spring cleaning, ideas to help you go out and enjoy the spring weather, or just a big breath of fresh air as we look forward to the better days ahead, we have the perfect spring quote for you.

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.”

– Lady Bird Johnson

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’”

– Robin Williams

“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.”

– Margaret Atwood

“The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter!”

– Jen Selinsky

“Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer.”

– Anita Krizzan

“Always it's spring and everyone's in love and flowers pick themselves.”

– e.e. cummings

“A flower blossoms for its own joy.”

– Oscar Wilde

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.”

– Pablo Neruda

“The earth laughs in flowers.”

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Spring is the time of plans and projects.”

– Leo Tolstoy

“If you think my winter is too cold, you don't deserve my spring.”

– Erin Hanson

“That is one good thing about this world...there are always sure to be more springs.”

– L.M. Montgomery

“The deep roots never doubt spring will come.”

– Marty Rubin

“Spring work is going on with joyful enthusiasm.”

– John Muir

“Despite the forecast, live like it's spring.”

– Lilly Pulitzer

“April hath put a spirit of youth in everything.”

– William Shakespeare

“From the end spring new beginnings.”

– Pliny the Elder

“If we had no winter, spring would not be so pleasant.”

– Ann Bradstreet

“Despite the heart numbing frost, my soul is blooming like spring.”

– Debasish Mridha

“Nothing ever seems impossible in spring, you know.”

– L.M. Montgomery

“There’s so much spring in the air—there’s so much lazy sweetness in your heart.”

– F. Scott Fitzgerald

“You are reborn with the roses, in every spring.”

– Juan Ramón Jiménez

“Had I known that you would be my first glimpse of spring, I would’ve kissed every fallen petal of my hope along the way.”

– Sai Predeep

“Spring fever, Spring is here at last. Spring fever, my heart’s beating fast. Get up, get out. Spring is everywhere.”

– Elvis Presley

“Once I was a sentimental thing, threw my heart away each Spring. Now a Spring romance hasn’t got a chance. Promised my first dance to Winter.”

– Ella Fitzgerald

“And in the spring I shed my skin, and it blows away with the changing winds.”

– Florence + The Machine

“But the sun is gonna come up the very next day. It's gonna be so bright it's gonna blow you away.”

– The Flaming Lips

“The world’s favorite season is the spring. All things seem possible in May.”

– Edwin Way Teale

“Spring: the music of open windows.”

– Terri Guillemets

