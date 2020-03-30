Celebrate the Season With These Social Distancing–Friendly Spring Activities

Cherry blossom festivals have been canceled or curtailed significantly due to the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy the beauty of the season. You can check out cherry blossom live cams around the country, including the legendary cherry blossoms along the National Mall in Washington, DC. Google Earth has 3D virtual tours of the best cherry blossom spots in the world, including stopovers in Japan, South Korea, London, and Vancouver. Or follow the hashtag #ourgardensyourhome on social media to see video and photo tours of the lush botanic gardens around the world from the comfort of home.