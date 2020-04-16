Spring Entertaining

How to Host an Afternoon High Tea That's Worthy of a Bridgerton

Sadly, no Duke of Hastings included.
36 Inspiring Spring Quotes to Celebrate the Season

Spring is the season of new beginnings and new life—and you can celebrate that feeling of renewal with these spring quotes.
11 Fresh Green Bean Recipes

Steamed green beans a bore? Jazz up your standard side with these tasty recipes.
7 Easy Steps to Pulling Off an Epic Easter Egg Hunt

Hosting an egg hunt this Easter? Here are the basics to planning a successful holiday hunt without breaking a sweat.
10 Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes That Celebrate Spring

This May, we’re honoring Mom with an elegant brunch menu. It's likely she's spent quite some time cooking for you and your family over the years, and we love having the opportunity to return the favor. Mother's Day falls at the perfect time for embracing all the fresh produce spring has to offer, and incorporating the season's best ingredients into her much-deserved celebratory meal makes it that much more special. Give her the gift of homemade cornmeal-chia waffles, fresh-baked sausage and kale strata, roasted asparagus, buttery french toast casserole—or all of the above. You can serve it to her on a tray breakfast-in-bed style or gather around the dining room table. Once she's finished with her breakfast, shower her with one of these genius Mother's Day gift ideas, a thoughtful hand-written card, and don't forget the fresh-cut flowers. Only the best for your number one! Here's a roundup of deliciously simple Mother's Day brunch ideas that will make mom feel loved, appreciated, and seriously satisfied. Each easy recipe is low on stress and bursting with the season’s best ingredients.
8 Delicious Mother's Day Dinner Recipes

Here’s how to pull off a special meal for Mom.
10 Recipe Ideas for Spring Vegetables

Fresh, simple recipes for the season’s best produce, from asparagus to radishes.
How to Throw an Epic Kentucky Derby Party, According to a Celebrity Chef

Celebrate the legendary race by hosting an authentic Kentucky Derby party your friends won't soon forget.
Easy Summer Picnic Ideas

4 Fast, Delicious Picnics―Part Homemade, Part Store-Bought
No, Smoked Salmon and Lox Aren't the Same—Here's the Ultimate Guide to Cured Fish

10 Recipe Ideas for Leftover Hard-Boiled Eggs

7 Ways to Use Leftover Buns

Sorry—This Week’s “Pink Moon” Isn’t What You Think It Is

But that doesn’t mean this month’s full moon is any less majestic.

14 Fresh Side Dish Recipes for Spring

20 Delicious Passover Desserts to End Your Seder on a Sweet Note

Easter Egg Decorating Party

15 Modern Passover Recipes for Your Family’s Seder

6 Cool Summer Drinks

Easy Weeknight Dinners for March

5 Grilled Dinner Recipes

10 Instant Party Hors d’Oeuvres

