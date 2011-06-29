Host an Ice Cream Social
Spread the Word
Set the tone for your get-together by choosing simple invites that incorporate your signature pastel hues.
To buy: $46 for 15, redstamp.com.
Make sure you have everything you need for a successful ice cream party. These homemade ice cream recipes, supplies, and ice cream sundae ideas will get you started.
Decorate the Space
Polka dots can make even the messiest table feel cheery. Choose oilcloth coverings to make clean-up a cinch.
To buy: $38 per metre, cathkidstonusa.com.
Set the Table
No fuss really means no dish-washing duty at the end of this delightful soiree. These paper bowls can handle more than one scoop and come with spoons. Hip hip hooray!
To buy: $15 for set of 24, surlatable.com.
Plan the Menu
Vanilla. Chocolate. Pistachio. Surprise hungry guests with a few of your favorite flavors and present them in an unexpected way. Buy a vintage inspired menu and insert a printed version of your menu inside.
To buy: $8, retroplanet.com.
Serve Refreshments
You might not need forks and knives, but drinks are a necessity. Skip the boring plastic cups and set the table with these aqua and white striped picks.
To buy: $7 for 12, shopsweetlulu.com.
Start From Scratch
For those who’d prefer not to serve right out of the pint (it’s okay if you do!), then these kits are the perfect solution for kicking off your first homemade batch. Five flavors available. For more homemade ice cream inspiration, check out our Ice Cream Social Blog.
To buy: $12, williams-sonoma.com.
Style the Cones
Whether it's waffle, wafer, or sugar, make cones feel extra special wrapped in fun patterned paper.
To buy: $8 for 12, etsy.com.
Top it Off
There are so many delicious options when it comes to the toppings. We'll start with the go-to choice, downright decadent chocolate sprinkles.
To buy: $5, bakerscandc.com.