Host an Ice Cream Social

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
redstamp.com
Throw a sweet low-stress bash in honor of your favorite dessert.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

Spread the Word

redstamp.com

Set the tone for your get-together by choosing simple invites that incorporate your signature pastel hues.

To buy: $46 for 15, redstamp.com.


Make sure you have everything you need for a successful ice cream party. These homemade ice cream recipes, supplies, and ice cream sundae ideas will get you started.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Decorate the Space

cathkidstonusa.com

Polka dots can make even the messiest table feel cheery. Choose oilcloth coverings to make clean-up a cinch.

To buy: $38 per metre, cathkidstonusa.com.

3 of 8

Set the Table

surlatable.com

No fuss really means no dish-washing duty at the end of this delightful soiree. These paper bowls can handle more than one scoop and come with spoons. Hip hip hooray!

To buy: $15 for set of 24, surlatable.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Plan the Menu

retroplanet.com

Vanilla. Chocolate. Pistachio. Surprise hungry guests with a few of your favorite flavors and present them in an unexpected way. Buy a vintage inspired menu and insert a printed version of your menu inside.

To buy: $8, retroplanet.com.

5 of 8

Serve Refreshments

shopsweetlulu.com

You might not need forks and knives, but drinks are a necessity. Skip the boring plastic cups and set the table with these aqua and white striped picks.

To buy: $7 for 12, shopsweetlulu.com.

6 of 8

Start From Scratch

williams-sonoma.com

For those who’d prefer not to serve right out of the pint (it’s okay if you do!), then these kits are the perfect solution for kicking off your first homemade batch. Five flavors available. For more homemade ice cream inspiration, check out our Ice Cream Social Blog.

To buy: $12, williams-sonoma.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Style the Cones

etsy.com

Whether it's waffle, wafer, or sugar, make cones feel extra special wrapped in fun patterned paper.

To buy: $8 for 12, etsy.com.

8 of 8

Top it Off

kingarthurflour.com

There are so many delicious options when it comes to the toppings. We'll start with the go-to choice, downright decadent chocolate sprinkles.


To buy: $5, bakerscandc.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple