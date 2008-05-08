Throw a Summer Solstice Party
The Provisions
- Invitations: Use a sun-motif rubber stamp to add a touch of brilliance to plain note cards. And if your friends aren't familiar with the solstice, be sure to explain its significance on the invitation.
- Decorations: Fete nature―and create a lush ambience at the same time―with homemade topiary balls. (Get the how-to on the next slide.) And you don't need a cabana-like tent in your backyard to hang them from―the ornaments look just as stylish hung from an outdoor umbrella or a deck railing. At twilight, make sure you provide plenty of lighting.
DIY Decor
Wrap a garland of artificial ivy around a topiary ball―this one is seven inches in diameter, but you can vary the size―and secure it to the ball every few inches with floral wire. You'll need a wire cutter to snip the garland and the wire. Create a tightly knit sphere of greenery or wrap the garland loosely so light peeks through. (Topiary balls, ivy garlands, and floral wire all available at craft stores.)
Set the Mood
Set out tea lights in tiny holders and small terra-cotta pots clustered in groups to make a big impact. If you have time to spare, make your own candles.
The Drinks
Treat your guests to refreshing beverages, like sparkling wine or one of these delicious cocktails:
The Food
Serve some savory little bites inspired by dishes from Scandinavian countries, where the solstice is honored with an annual festival. Try crab toast, along with fancied up crudités and cheese-and-cracker platters: