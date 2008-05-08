Wrap a garland of artificial ivy around a topiary ball―this one is seven inches in diameter, but you can vary the size―and secure it to the ball every few inches with floral wire. You'll need a wire cutter to snip the garland and the wire. Create a tightly knit sphere of greenery or wrap the garland loosely so light peeks through. (Topiary balls, ivy garlands, and floral wire all available at craft stores.)