33 Fun Things You Can Still Do This Fall (Even During a Pandemic)

Nothing about 2020 has been what anyone expected, and this fall will be no exception. As we did in spring and summer, we’ll have to come up with new things to do in fall—fortunately, it was easy to find great spring activities and fun things to do in the summer during COVID-19. While you’ll probably still get to savor pumpkin spice latte season and snuggle in your coziest sweater, some typical things to do in the fall—like cheering with the crowd at football games or hosting Halloween parties—may be off-limits during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep everyone safer.