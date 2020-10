24 Outdoor Entertaining Tips That’ll Save You Tons of Time

Throwing an outdoor party that's fun, festive, and filled with food, drink, and conversation isn't always as easy as moving your indoor party to the patio . When you're hosting an outdoor party, certain factors like unexpected wind or a sunny backyard without an inch of shade to hide in can quickly complicate things. For a truly foolproof outdoor party, go ahead and lean into the spirit of the season with easy ways to work with the elements (hint: tablecloth weights will save the day!), no-fuss table settings, and a simple menu that won't leave you stranded in the kitchen while your guests mingle outside. No matter if you're having some family over for an impromptu patio party or are prepping for a giant Fourth of July bash for the entire neighborhood, these tips are all designed to help make your life easier, so you can kick back and enjoy the summer with your family and friends.