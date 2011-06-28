Host a Clambake

By Brigitt Earley
Updated August 29, 2014
tinyprints.com
Bring the surf to your turf this summer with an easy and delicious clambake.
1 of 7

Spread the Word

tinyprints.com

Send out invitations reminiscent of the New England seashore to get your guests in the mood to celebrate.

To buy: $22 for 10, tinyprints.com.


2 of 7

Set the Table

surlatable.com

You don’t need to be at the beach to host a traditional, laid-back New England clambake. Just dress a picnic table with a red and white checkered tablecloth and, for an extra touch, tie white linen napkins with a starfish.

To buy: From $30, surlatable.com.

3 of 7

Stock the Bar

shopsweetlulu.com

Basic plastic cups can be boring. You can keep the dishes solid if you add bright stripes to the glassware.

To buy: $7 for 12, shopsweetlulu.com.

4 of 7

Accessorize Right

crateandbarrel.com

Place a communal bowl in the center of the table so guests discard empty shells in style. This galvanized bucket is cute enough to step in as a centerpiece.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

5 of 7

Get Crackin’

surlatable.com

Give each guest a lobster cracker to help them dig into lobster, crab, or whatever shellfish you're serving.

To buy: $10, surlatable.com.

6 of 7

Make Clean-Up a Cinch

bedbathandbeyond.com

Beware: Seafood crackers and buttery dips can be messy! Put a plastic bib at each place setting to keep everyone clean and happy as…well, clams.

To buy: $2 for 4, bedbathandbeyond.com.

7 of 7

Serve Refreshing Beverages

Tara Donne

Give party-goers a choice of cold drinks to wash down the summer feast. Not sure what to serve? Beer or lemonade is sure to please the thirsty crowd.

