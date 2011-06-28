Host a Clambake
Spread the Word
Send out invitations reminiscent of the New England seashore to get your guests in the mood to celebrate.
To buy: $22 for 10, tinyprints.com.
Looking for more fun summer party ideas? Find creative themes, menu ideas, decorating tips, and entertaining shortcuts.
Set the Table
You don’t need to be at the beach to host a traditional, laid-back New England clambake. Just dress a picnic table with a red and white checkered tablecloth and, for an extra touch, tie white linen napkins with a starfish.
To buy: From $30, surlatable.com.
Stock the Bar
Basic plastic cups can be boring. You can keep the dishes solid if you add bright stripes to the glassware.
To buy: $7 for 12, shopsweetlulu.com.
Accessorize Right
Place a communal bowl in the center of the table so guests discard empty shells in style. This galvanized bucket is cute enough to step in as a centerpiece.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Get Crackin’
Give each guest a lobster cracker to help them dig into lobster, crab, or whatever shellfish you're serving.
To buy: $10, surlatable.com.
Make Clean-Up a Cinch
Beware: Seafood crackers and buttery dips can be messy! Put a plastic bib at each place setting to keep everyone clean and happy as…well, clams.
To buy: $2 for 4, bedbathandbeyond.com.