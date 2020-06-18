PowerPoint Parties Are the Socially Distant Party Trend You Have to Try: Here’s How to Host One

To plan and host your very own PowerPoint party, first gather a select group of people who you think will enjoy the party. PowerPoint parties aren’t for everyone, or for every occasion—it’s definitely something best left to smaller groups of adults, young adults, and teens. (If you want to include younger kids, consider pairing them with an adult or an older kid with experience giving presentations.)

When you invite people, explain the expectations of the party. What’s the time limit or slide limit on each presentation? What’s the dress code? Is the PowerPoint party themed? The Drink, Talk, Learn (DTL) PowerPoint party—in which everyone simply chooses a topic they’re passionate about, with no themes or restrictions—is the classic option, but if you want to do a themed PowerPoint party, check out some clever PowerPoint party ideas below. If you’re worried about people having the same topic, ask that everyone submit their topics to you ahead of time to avoid any duplicates.

On the day or evening of the party, send around the link to join the video call early to avoid any technical difficulties. You can allow everyone to share their screen when they’re presenting, or you can collect all the presentations and serve as the presenter.

If you’re attending a PowerPoint party, your presentation can be whatever you want it to be. Use PowerPoint, Google Slides, or Keynote, fill your slideshow with images, charts, graphs, quotes, gifs, videos, and whatever else makes your point, and have fun with it. (Most PowerPoint parties should be goofy, either in topic or in presentation.)

One presentation tip: Try to use your slideshow for images, graphs, and key words or phrases that help make your point. Don’t just read what’s on the screen: Try to use notecards to make your argument.