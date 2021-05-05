Here's What Post-Pandemic Parties Will Look Like, According to Experts

The handshake may be in its final days. "We only shake hands with people we don't know or aren't close to, and there's no way of knowing if that person is 'COVID safe,'" Reynolds says. "But hugs are back—I think when people feel safe, when they know both parties are vaccinated, they are dying to hug each other."

And blowing out the candles for birthdays may be officially off the table. "Blowing out birthday candles, though quaint, is so gross," Reynolds says. "I think that now that we know how far aerosolized saliva travels, we won't be doing that outside of children's birthday parties, and perhaps not even there."