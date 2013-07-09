15-Minute DIY Party Ideas
Stylish Cocktail Stirrers
Before you decide that serving plain 'ol lemonade was a big boring mistake, make a splash with the presentation. Get the how-tos.
Single Serving Strawberry Shortcakes
No-fuss dessert? Coming right up. This sweet and simple presentation works for any season (just pick the right produce at the farmer’s market). The best part about that idea is there’s no breaking out the fine china—or the paper plates. But, assembly is required. Get the how-tos.
Flower Stand
While cake stands can certainly hold their own, they can also double as centerpieces. Just add flowers. Get the how-tos.
Double-Duty Dessert
Does the idea of serving milk and cookies sound like an old-school snack? Umm, is there anything really wrong with that? Elevate the presentation by using unexpected cocktail glasses. Get the how-tos.
Festive Stems
Grab your guests attention with the signature cocktail. This festive idea involves balloons and confetti. Need we say more? Get the how-tos.
Colorful Coasters
If you're keeping the bar menu simple (wine, beer, juice), then give those drinks something surprising to sit on. Create coasters out of scraps of paper and lids from plastic containers. Get the how-tos.
Chalkboard Bar Mat
No bar? No problem. In fact, you can transform any surface into an at-home bar with this chalkboard mat idea. Get the how-tos.
Budding Cake Stand
Ring around the cake stand... An embellished homemade border looks festive (and also prevents topples!). Get the how-tos.
Personalized Popcorn Bags
Planning to serve a few fancy kernel flavors? Pop on vibrant labels so guests don’t spend time guessing–or taste testing. Get the how-tos.
Candy Kebobs
Long gone are the days when kebabs were reserved for grilling season. Add a celebratory spin to sugary treats by them on sticks. Get the how-tos.
Stylish Cocktail Stirrers: Supplies
What You’ll Need:
How To: Stylish Cocktail Stirrers
- On a flat surface, paint the wooden beads a bright and punchy color (or colors). Set aside to dry.
- When completely dry, pop the round tops on the skewers.
How To: Single Serving Strawberry Shortcakes
What You Need:
- Berry basket
- Napkins
- Cookies
- Berries
1. This idea is easy-to-assemble: Pop in the napkin, cookies, and then strawberries.
Flower Stand: Supplies
What You Need:
Cake stand
Floral stickers (Find these in the scrapbooking section of the craft store.)
How To: Flower Stand
- Stack your cake stands on top of one another.
- Start adhering stickers around each stand. Try spacing them out (about one inch apart, depending on the circumference of your stand) so there aren’t too many clusters in one area.
How To: Double-Duty Dessert
What You’ll Need:
Hi ball glasses
Cookies
Milk
1. Fill glasses with milk. Top with cookies. Line on tray.
Festive Stems: Supplies
What You Need:
- Balloon pump
- Mini balloons
- Pencil
- Twine
- Scissors
- Confetti
- Signature drink recipes
How To: Festive Stems
- Print out the recipe to the signature drink you're serving. Cut out.
- Roll up individual recipe and stuff inside a balloon.
- Using the pump, blow up the balloon and securely close with twine.
- Attach around the stems; serve.
How To: Colorful Coasters
What You Need:
Assorted paper scraps
Plastic lids
Pencil
Scissor
- Trace lid around paper scrap. Cut out.
- Stick on one side of the coaster (the reverse side of what you’ll be serving on).
Chalkboard Bar Mat: Supplies
What You Need:
- Chalkboard mat
- Markers for chalkboard mat
- Signature drink recipe
How To: Chalkboard Bar Mat
- Roll out the mat on the surface you’re planning to serve the drinks on.
- Write out the recipe (using the markers) on the mat. Set cocktails around the recipe.
Budding Cake Stand: Supplies
What You’ll Need:
Cake stand
Paper
Paper cutter
Glu dots
How To: Budding Cake Stand
- Using the punch, cut out the oval paper.
- Cut each of the paper ovals in half.
How To: Budding Cake Stand Cont.
- Using glu dots (or double-sided tape), embellish around the border of the stand.
How To: Personalized Popcorn Bags
What You Need:
Bags
Paper
Scissors
Paper clips
1. Simply fill bags with popcorn and label with vibrant tags.
How To: Candy Kebobs
What You Need:
Candy
Skewers
1. Assemble the candy cubes on the skewers. Set on serving platter.