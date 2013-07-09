15-Minute DIY Party Ideas

By Krissy Tiglias
Updated November 06, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
No matter what you’re celebrating, the party you throw should be memorable and manageable. It’s your party, so plan as you please. And if you’re in a pinch, these festive ideas are surprisingly easy to stage.
Stylish Cocktail Stirrers

Nicole Hill Gerulat

Before you decide that serving plain 'ol lemonade was a big boring mistake, make a splash with the presentation. Get the how-tos.

Single Serving Strawberry Shortcakes

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Elizabeth MacLennan

No-fuss dessert? Coming right up. This sweet and simple presentation works for any season (just pick the right produce at the farmer’s market). The best part about that idea is there’s no breaking out the fine china—or the paper plates. But, assembly is required. Get the how-tos.

Flower Stand

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Elizabeth MacLennan

While cake stands can certainly hold their own, they can also double as centerpieces. Just add flowers. Get the how-tos.

Double-Duty Dessert

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Elizabeth MacLennan

Does the idea of serving milk and cookies sound like an old-school snack? Umm, is there anything really wrong with that? Elevate the presentation by using unexpected cocktail glasses. Get the how-tos.

Festive Stems

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Elizabeth MacLellan

Grab your guests attention with the signature cocktail. This festive idea involves balloons and confetti. Need we say more? Get the how-tos.

Colorful Coasters

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

If you're keeping the bar menu simple (wine, beer, juice), then give those drinks something surprising to sit on. Create coasters out of scraps of paper and lids from plastic containers. Get the how-tos.

Chalkboard Bar Mat

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

No bar? No problem. In fact, you can transform any surface into an at-home bar with this chalkboard mat idea. Get the how-tos.

Budding Cake Stand

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Ring around the cake stand... An embellished homemade border looks festive (and also prevents topples!). Get the how-tos.

Personalized Popcorn Bags

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Planning to serve a few fancy kernel flavors? Pop on vibrant labels so guests don’t spend time guessing–or taste testing. Get the how-tos.

Candy Kebobs

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

Long gone are the days when kebabs were reserved for grilling season. Add a celebratory spin to sugary treats by them on sticks. Get the how-tos.

Stylish Cocktail Stirrers: Supplies

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

What You’ll Need:

How To: Stylish Cocktail Stirrers

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
  1. On a flat surface, paint the wooden beads a bright and punchy color (or colors). Set aside to dry.
  2. When completely dry, pop the round tops on the skewers.

How To: Single Serving Strawberry Shortcakes

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling Elizabeth MacLellan

What You Need:

1. This idea is easy-to-assemble: Pop in the napkin, cookies, and then strawberries.

Flower Stand: Supplies

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Elizabeth MacLellan

What You Need:

Cake stand
Floral stickers (Find these in the scrapbooking section of the craft store.)

How To: Flower Stand

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Elizabeth MacLellan
  1. Stack your cake stands on top of one another.
  2. Start adhering stickers around each stand. Try spacing them out (about one inch apart, depending on the circumference of your stand) so there aren’t too many clusters in one area.

How To: Double-Duty Dessert

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling Elizabeth MacLennan

What You’ll Need:

Hi ball glasses
Cookies
Milk

1. Fill glasses with milk. Top with cookies. Line on tray.

Festive Stems: Supplies

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Elizabeth MacLellan

What You Need:

How To: Festive Stems

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Elizabeth MacLellan
  1. Print out the recipe to the signature drink you're serving. Cut out.
  2. Roll up individual recipe and stuff inside a balloon.
  3. Using the pump, blow up the balloon and securely close with twine.
  4. Attach around the stems; serve.

How To: Colorful Coasters

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

What You Need:

Assorted paper scraps
Plastic lids
Pencil
Scissor

  1. Trace lid around paper scrap. Cut out.
  2. Stick on one side of the coaster (the reverse side of what you’ll be serving on).

Chalkboard Bar Mat: Supplies

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

What You Need:

How To: Chalkboard Bar Mat

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
  1. Roll out the mat on the surface you’re planning to serve the drinks on.
  2. Write out the recipe (using the markers) on the mat. Set cocktails around the recipe.

Budding Cake Stand: Supplies

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake RamseyBudding Cake Stand How To

What You’ll Need:

Cake stand
Paper
Paper cutter
Glu dots

How To: Budding Cake Stand

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
  1. Using the punch, cut out the oval paper.
  2. Cut each of the paper ovals in half.
How To: Budding Cake Stand Cont.

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey
  1. Using glu dots (or double-sided tape), embellish around the border of the stand.

How To: Personalized Popcorn Bags

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

What You Need:

Bags
Paper
Scissors
Paper clips

1. Simply fill bags with popcorn and label with vibrant tags.

How To: Candy Kebobs

Nicole Hill Gerulat; Styling: Blake Ramsey

What You Need:

Candy
Skewers

1. Assemble the candy cubes on the skewers. Set on serving platter.

By Krissy Tiglias