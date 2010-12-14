8 Party-Perfect Picks to Celebrate the New Year
Orsini Tea Light Holder
Picture a row of these tiny mouth-blown glass cups lit up along a mantle. They amplify the candlelight within for a high-octane, but still sophisticated, effect.
To buy: $42, conranusa.com.
Tonal Cocktail Napkins
In a range of not-just-holiday hues, these cotton napkins will see you through the season and add a pop to your table year round. They can also be monogrammed for an additional $6.
To buy: $12 for 6 napkins, westelm.com.
King Cube Silicone Ice Cube Trays
Give your icemaker the night off and make oversize cubes perfect for a highball glass. Add a surprise to cocktails by freezing citrus fruits, berries, or herbs right into the ice.
To buy: $15 for 2, williams-sonoma.com.
Fujifilm Instax MINI 7s White Instant Film Camera
Miss the magic of Polaroids this time of year? This small, sleek camera pops out instant mini shots (about 2 inches by 3 ½ inches). Pass it around the party and send every guest home with a photo.
To buy: $90, amazon.com.
Incanto Assorted Canape Plate
Subtle but special, these dishes have an organic, handmade feel that’s extra-rich against a holiday tablecloth with metallic detailing.
To buy: $25, vietri.com.
Michael Aram "Mantaray" Platter
Large enough to transport drinks, this splurge-worthy hand-hammered platter elevates your snack service to a celebratory status.
To buy: $195, bloomingdales.com.
Letterpress Cards From iPhoto
If you skipped holiday cards and are staying in for New Year’s Eve, treat your mailing list to these beautiful letterpress cards (available in 15 patterns) filled with warm wishes for 2011. Recipients will think these chic greetings came from a high-end card shop when really you made them on your computer (while wearing your PJs).
To buy: $3 each, apple.com.
Deluxe English Party Crackers/Gold Chandelier
Place sparkly poppers on white dinner plates, and your table feels instantly festive. Each cracker contains a trinket, a joke, and a crown.
To buy: $30 for 6, saksfifthavenue.com for stores.
See all Daily Finds from this month