7 Festive New Year’s Eve Accessories
Marseilles Coasters
These flirty faces will be the talking point of your party. Dress up a coffee or dining table in a flash with protective plates for cocktails to rest upon.
To buy: $68 for four, jonathanadler.com.
Featured December 2014
Metallic Ombre Glassware Set
Festive glassware that might just become your year-round favorite. These clear-to-opaque drinking glasses are available in either stemless white wine or stemless flute styles.
To buy: $32 for set of four, westelm.com.
8-Piece Chill Acrylic Punch Set
With six unbreakable glasses and a ladle included, this textured acrylic bowl truly packs a punch.
To buy: $66, crateandbarrel.com.
Compostable Clear Cups
Toast with a clear conscience. These recyclable cups will have your guests seeing stars for all the right reasons.
To buy: $13 for 65, sustyparty.com.
Molly M Gem Leather Coaster Set
In addition to your festive décor, scatter these metallic coasters around your entertaining space for eye-catching functionality.
To buy: $45 for four, urbanoutfitters.com.
Dauville Ice Bucket in Gold
This dressed-up party staple will keep your guests’ beverages cool into the New Year. Available with a metallic gold or platinum rim and matching handles.
To buy: $95, canvashome.com.
Glitz Silver Beverage Stir Sticks
Add some extra sparkle to your celebration and stir up the fun with these shimmery swizzle sticks.
To buy: $3.50, partypail.com.
