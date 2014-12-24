7 Festive New Year’s Eve Accessories

By Jessica Fecteau
Updated December 23, 2014
partypail.com
These cheerful trimmings will make your year-end soiree one to remember.
Marseilles Coasters

jonathanadler.com

These flirty faces will be the talking point of your party. Dress up a coffee or dining table in a flash with protective plates for cocktails to rest upon.

To buy: $68 for four, jonathanadler.com.

Featured December 2014

Metallic Ombre Glassware Set

westelm.com

Festive glassware that might just become your year-round favorite. These clear-to-opaque drinking glasses are available in either stemless white wine or stemless flute styles.

To buy: $32 for set of four, westelm.com.

8-Piece Chill Acrylic Punch Set

crateandbarrel.com

With six unbreakable glasses and a ladle included, this textured acrylic bowl truly packs a punch.

To buy: $66, crateandbarrel.com.

Compostable Clear Cups

sustyparty.com

Toast with a clear conscience. These recyclable cups will have your guests seeing stars for all the right reasons.

To buy: $13 for 65, sustyparty.com.

Molly M Gem Leather Coaster Set

urbanoutfitters.com

In addition to your festive décor, scatter these metallic coasters around your entertaining space for eye-catching functionality.

To buy: $45 for four, urbanoutfitters.com.

Dauville Ice Bucket in Gold

canvashome.com

This dressed-up party staple will keep your guests’ beverages cool into the New Year. Available with a metallic gold or platinum rim and matching handles.

To buy: $95, canvashome.com.

Glitz Silver Beverage Stir Sticks

partypail.com

Add some extra sparkle to your celebration and stir up the fun with these shimmery swizzle sticks.

To buy: $3.50, partypail.com.

By Jessica Fecteau