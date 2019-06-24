Exactly What to Have on Hand for the Perfect Last-Minute Party

Image zoom Ted + Chelsea Cavanaugh

Just as there’s an art to pulling together all the necessary party supplies and working down a party planning checklist for a long-planned soiree, there’s a particular skill set required for planning a last-minute party that doesn’t feel hastily put together. Fortunately, it’s a skill set anyone can master.

The key to an effortless last-minute party—whether it’s a backyard party or an indoor revelry—is keeping the nuts and bolts, so to speak, of a good party on-hand. Ideally, these party supplies are items that can be used whether you’re hosting or not; think pretty cheeseboards, glassware, and serving platters. When it’s just you and the family, they feel decadent and polished, but when guests come over, these household items magically turn into party essentials. Forget the idea of the good china—these items are meant to be used and enjoyed every day of the year, but especially on those days when guests happen to be joining you.

Learning to host a party takes practice and time, as does accumulating a proper last-minute party supply hoard, but both pay off after that first no-stress, last-minute party. Put those miscellaneous hostess gifts to good use as tools for a future gathering, keep your platters and trays in good shape, and you’ll have a party kit ready to go at a moment’s notice. Building your party supply collection from scratch? Start with these suggestions from Real Simple editors and party-planning pros—they’ll serve you (and your guests) well for years to come.