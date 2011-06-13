8 Summer Party Invitations
Paper-Source Let’s Dig In
These printable placemat-inspired invites are perfect for the last-minute barbeque or the neighborhood potluck.
To buy: $11.50 for 10, paper-source.com.
Featured June 2011
Dwell Studio for Tiny Prints Cool Kabob
A simply delicious way to invite friends over for a casual, laid-back grilling bonanza. Utensils not required.
To buy: $20 for 10, tinyprints.com.
Minted Regatta Party Invitations
Throw in an anchor to give your seaside fete a true nautical vibe.
To buy: $60 for 25, minted.com.
Crab Feast Invitation
Just in case you didn't catch it: You’re invited to a seafood feast. Dress accordingly, things could get a little messy.
To buy: $25 for 10, finestationery.com.
Rifle Paper Co. Party Dots Invitation
Polka dots really are the quintessential party pattern. Available as write-ons or imprintables.
To buy: $20 for 10, riflepaperco.com.
Whitney English Pool Party
Visions of cannon balls should be dancing in your head. This invite should make it clear that bathing suits, goggles, and sunscreen are pretty much required.
To buy: $12 for 10, polkadotdesign.com.
Tiny Prints Summer Sandcastle
A playful way of getting friends to the beach. Plus, this casual invite sets the tone for a menu involving fish and chips and ice cream sandwiches.
To buy: $20 for 10, tinyprints.com.
Rock Scissor Paper Striped Ice Pops
During those dog days of summer, assure your friends the proper refreshments and treats will be served.
To buy: $14 for 10, rockscissorpaper.com.
