Baby Shower Invitations for Every Theme

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
zazzle.com
Whether you want to throw her a modern brunch or a traditional tea, here’s how to spread the word about her bundle―without spending one.
1 of 13

Sleek

zazzle.com

The nighttime cool of this chic square invitation is just right for a swank future mom. The single cherry blossom branch provides a hint of floral without being too frilly. Choose from six different paper types, including metallic for a pretty sheen.

To buy: Nesting Bird and Family Baby Shower Invitation, 50 cards for $93.50, zazzle.com.

2 of 13

Woodsy

myexpression.com

For a nature-loving friend, pick this whimsical forest animal stationery complete with banker’s envelope and string enclosure. Bonus: A tear-off card provides a space to share advice for the new mom.

To buy: Christmas Mushrooms, Squirrel, and Bambi Perforated Invitations, 50 cards for $90, myexpression.com.

3 of 13

Modern

minted.com

This nursery-inspired invitation evokes mid-century modern simplicity with warm blocks of color.

To buy: Nifty Nursery Baby Shower Invitations, 55 cards for $100, minted.com.

4 of 13

Country

Little angel announcements

For a comfortable, down-home feel, try this provincial pattern topped with cherries. The striped frame wrapped in red ribbon is as pretty as a present.

To buy: Berry Cute Invitation, 50 cards for $82.50, littleangelannoucements.myspstore .com.

5 of 13

Twins

paperculture.com

Is she welcoming two new babies to the nest this year? Send out these adorable chick-themed invitations to announce the celebration. Also available in light blue, light lavender, and light green.

To buy: Nesting Birds, 50 cards for $99.50, paperculture.com.

6 of 13

Sweet

minted.com

On stationery that’s as sugary-sweet as the party’s honoree, this delectable invitation plays up the girly vibe of your friend’s shower. Vibrantly colored frosting adds a joyful touch.

To buy: Cupcake Baby Shower Invitations, 55 cards for $100, minted.com.

7 of 13

Circus

Mr Boddington

Give your guests a taste of the big top with this cheerful, elephant invite. Fully customizable; you can choose ink colors, font, and the patterns on the back of the card and inside the envelope.

To buy: Parade Through the Circus, 50 cards for $325, mrboddington.com.

8 of 13

Safari

paperculture.com

Tame the wild animals with this simple yet elegant invitation featuring mommy and baby giraffes. A subtle background pattern adds depth to the design, while a colorful frame makes your message pop. Also available in teal and orchid.

To buy: Classic Giraffe, 50 cards for $97.50, paperculture.com.

9 of 13

Funky

mprintsdesign etsy

Invite guests to celebrate the special delivery with this colorful shower announcement, perfect for the artsy mom-to-be. The bright palette and fun, graphic jumble of type works for either gender.

To buy: Stork Bag Baby Shower Invite, 50 cards for $55, etsy.com.

10 of 13

Whimsical

Crane & Co.

Give guests a taste of what’s to come for the honoree with this letterpress design from Crane & Co. Customize it by choosing from 18 ink colors, 27 fonts, and 24 envelope liners.

To buy: Crane & Co. Pacifier Card, 50 cards for $165, finestationery.com.

11 of 13

Elegant

Tiny Prints

Whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl (or a surprise), this traditional design with a vintage feel and neutral coloring strikes an appropriate note.

To buy: Baby Bow by Petite Alma for Tiny Prints, 50 cards for $67, tinyprints.com.

12 of 13

Chic

Invite friends to feather the nest of the honoree with this simple yet stylish announcement, also available in cream, pink, and blue.

To buy: InkTree Designs Birds Nest Invitations, 50 cards for $85, paperstyle.com.

13 of 13

Stylish

Pear Tree Mom

Celebrate the friend that manages to look chic at eight-months-and-counting (there’s always one…) with this graphic tribute. Matching address labels and thank-you cards available.

To buy: Love Shows Blue Baby Shower Invitation, 56 for $48, peartreegreetings.com.

By Real Simple