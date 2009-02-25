Baby Shower Invitations for Every Theme
Sleek
The nighttime cool of this chic square invitation is just right for a swank future mom. The single cherry blossom branch provides a hint of floral without being too frilly. Choose from six different paper types, including metallic for a pretty sheen.
To buy: Nesting Bird and Family Baby Shower Invitation, 50 cards for $93.50, zazzle.com.
Woodsy
For a nature-loving friend, pick this whimsical forest animal stationery complete with banker’s envelope and string enclosure. Bonus: A tear-off card provides a space to share advice for the new mom.
To buy: Christmas Mushrooms, Squirrel, and Bambi Perforated Invitations, 50 cards for $90, myexpression.com.
Modern
This nursery-inspired invitation evokes mid-century modern simplicity with warm blocks of color.
To buy: Nifty Nursery Baby Shower Invitations, 55 cards for $100, minted.com.
Country
For a comfortable, down-home feel, try this provincial pattern topped with cherries. The striped frame wrapped in red ribbon is as pretty as a present.
To buy: Berry Cute Invitation, 50 cards for $82.50, littleangelannoucements.myspstore .com.
Twins
Is she welcoming two new babies to the nest this year? Send out these adorable chick-themed invitations to announce the celebration. Also available in light blue, light lavender, and light green.
To buy: Nesting Birds, 50 cards for $99.50, paperculture.com.
Sweet
On stationery that’s as sugary-sweet as the party’s honoree, this delectable invitation plays up the girly vibe of your friend’s shower. Vibrantly colored frosting adds a joyful touch.
To buy: Cupcake Baby Shower Invitations, 55 cards for $100, minted.com.
Circus
Give your guests a taste of the big top with this cheerful, elephant invite. Fully customizable; you can choose ink colors, font, and the patterns on the back of the card and inside the envelope.
To buy: Parade Through the Circus, 50 cards for $325, mrboddington.com.
Safari
Tame the wild animals with this simple yet elegant invitation featuring mommy and baby giraffes. A subtle background pattern adds depth to the design, while a colorful frame makes your message pop. Also available in teal and orchid.
To buy: Classic Giraffe, 50 cards for $97.50, paperculture.com.
Funky
Invite guests to celebrate the special delivery with this colorful shower announcement, perfect for the artsy mom-to-be. The bright palette and fun, graphic jumble of type works for either gender.
To buy: Stork Bag Baby Shower Invite, 50 cards for $55, etsy.com.
Whimsical
Give guests a taste of what’s to come for the honoree with this letterpress design from Crane & Co. Customize it by choosing from 18 ink colors, 27 fonts, and 24 envelope liners.
To buy: Crane & Co. Pacifier Card, 50 cards for $165, finestationery.com.
Elegant
Whether she’s expecting a boy or a girl (or a surprise), this traditional design with a vintage feel and neutral coloring strikes an appropriate note.
To buy: Baby Bow by Petite Alma for Tiny Prints, 50 cards for $67, tinyprints.com.
Chic
Invite friends to feather the nest of the honoree with this simple yet stylish announcement, also available in cream, pink, and blue.
To buy: InkTree Designs Birds Nest Invitations, 50 cards for $85, paperstyle.com.
Stylish
Celebrate the friend that manages to look chic at eight-months-and-counting (there’s always one…) with this graphic tribute. Matching address labels and thank-you cards available.
To buy: Love Shows Blue Baby Shower Invitation, 56 for $48, peartreegreetings.com.