7 Cool Ice Cream Party Necessities
Mixed Print Teaspoon Set
These adorable teaspoons get the job (transferring icy treat from bowl to belly, that is) done.
To buy: $38 for six, leifshop.com.
Featured June 2013
Hosting an ice cream social? Find easy homemade ice cream recipes, plus even more great ice cream supplies!
Waffle Ice Cream Dish
Serve up your frosty creations in this clear glass dish embossed with the familiar waffle cone pattern. Same look, fewer calories.
To buy: $3, crateandbarrel.com.
Celebration Serving Set
When it comes to helping yourself at the toppings bar, this is the must-have serving essential. These multicolored glazed bowls are nicely sized for sprinkles, nuts, coconut shavings, and more.
To buy: $58, oliveandcocoa.com.
Confetti Apron
Things can get messy under the summer sun, so strap on this festive apron and use the pocket as an ice-cream scoop holster.
To buy: $50, brika.com.
Abbesses Creamer With Blue Rim
A traditional creamer steps in to serve liquid-y toppings like chocolate syrup and butterscotch sauce.
To buy: $10 for large, canvashomestore.com.
Carpe Diem Banner
Remind guests to “seize the day” and enjoy the festivities. Colorful and metallic, this banner is sure to garner smiles and can be used for plenty of occasions.
To buy: $44, etsy.com.
RSVP Endurance Spoon Straw Set
For the milkshake lovers, these metal straws are a dream come true. With a flexible silicone neck to get just the right angle and a spoon at the base, you’re bound to enjoy every last drop.
To buy: $13 for four, chefscatalog.com.
