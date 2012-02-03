5 Hollywood–Inspired Party Themes
Chick Flicks: The Décor
Time to get the girls together for an evening filled with a little glitz and a whole lot of glam. Embellish clear glass vessels with sparkly washi tape, attach silver pom poms to garland strands and drink toppers, and hang a banner to greet guests as soon as they arrive.
Hollywood banner, banterbanner.com.
Chick Flicks: The Invite
Since this get–together is probably long–overdue, make it extra special with an invitation that will have everyone talking. As for the guest list, this is strictly a girls–only affair...with the exception of a few of our favorite guys. Cue Jake, Leo, George, Ryan.
Invite, shepaperie.com.
Chick Flicks: The Menu
When it comes to what to serve, make it a feast for the eyes that involves decadent sweets and over-the-top treats. Think lady fingers, pink frosted cupcakes, iced red velvet twinkies, and white chocolate dipped strawberries.
Cupcakes and Twinkies, everythinglulu.com.
Chick Flicks: The Game
Whip up your own game that requires some unforgettable lines from your favorite movies. Channel your inner Frances "Baby" Houseman, Vivian Ward, Allison Nelson, and more.
Chick Flicks: The Props
When the girls get together, they want to show their support for their favorite leading men. For every adorable guy, there's a photo pin for wearing throughout the evening.
Badge maker starter kit, badgeamint.com.
Chick Flicks: The Favors
From hot pink to coral, set out bottles of polish for guests to take for the road. Have fun tagging each shade after an inspiring leading lady.
Superheroes: The Menu
The comic–obsessed are in for a real treat with this electrifying idea. Pop on punchy labels to soda pop and juice bottles and prepare bags of power… err, chocolate in a rainbow of colors. Have items for grabbing on–the–go like paper cones filled with cheese puffs and oversized lollipops.
Printable superhero collection, etsy.com. Paper party cones, shopsweetlulu.com.
Superheroes: The Invite
Pack big-style fun into an invite that runs on the smaller side. Mount these mini cards on colorful patterned paper and pop on comic-inspired stamps for an extra punch. Keep in mind: A few additional stamps might be required for the constantly-changing postage rate.
Super comics, tinyprints.com. Stamps, ebay.com.
Superheroes: The Decor
It’s possible to add a Bam! Boom! Pow! on your table without having to exert way too much energy. The secret revolves around vibrant colors and an eye-catching pattern. Simply cut out some fun marvel-inspired shapes from paper stock and glue them together.
Superheroes: The Game
Leave it to us for finding new uses for Post-It notes. When a guest walks in, pop a hero on their back, without them knowing who they've been tagged with playing for the night. Gather the group together and in charades–like fashion, put one person in the middle and give hints about their alter-ego. See who can uncover their true identity with the least amount of hints.
Superheroes: The Favors
A little light reading for the ride home: Have a bunch of comic books rolled up by the front door so guests can grab as they leave.
Black & White: The Props
Imaginations run wild with an old–Hollywood theme in the works. Easy–to–make photo strips, word bubbles, and festive masks are cool and unexpected additions to the party ensemble. Show your creative side by making black silhouette masks from black paper stock and dowel rods.
Word bubble, hellolucky.com. Photo Strips, projectbox.com.
Black & White: The Invitation
A nod to one of the season’s biggest blockbusters, this party palette is simple—with a sophisticated spin.
Printable ticket invitation, etsy.com.
Black & White: The Décor
Make a do-it-yourself table runner by attaching black and white photo postcards to a roll of paper. Top if off with glass vessels that are embellished with film strip reel ribbon.
Ribbon, etsy.com.
Black & White: The Menu
This no-fuss menu is sure to satisfy both the vanilla and chocolate lovers on your guest list. Serve black and white cookies and vanilla and chocolate milkshakes.
Black tie napkins, shopsweetlulu.com. Black striped paper straws, shopsweetlulu.com.
Black & White: The Favors
Movie ticket stubs (in irresistable milk and white chocolate) are sure to delight. Jazz up plain plastic boxes with pieces of pretty patterned paper.
Small movie ticket favor, thechocolatevault.com.
Best in Show: The Décor
The key to this all-star party is the good old–fashioned charm. Hang a collegiate–style banner and corral fun pennants in a container for guests to pick up and wave.
DIY Letterman banners, twillusa.com. Pennant flags, etsy.com.
Best in Show: The Invite
In true party season spirit, send a winner of an invite bursing with country flair. The design is simple and recognizable; the turquoise and tangerine palette is fresh and unexpected.
Awards ribbon invites, etsy.com.
Best in Show: The Menu
This party calls for a potluck. Request that every guest bring the recipe that they're most famous for. With most of the food-making duties off your shoulders, you'll be able to focus on some of the other details without knocking yourself out. When friends arrive with their dishes, have cute labels ready so they can be properly put on display.
Best in Show: The Props
There's nothing like an old-school style party horn to bring your shindig to new celebratory heights. All you need are a few colorful horns, letter stickers, and some inspiring and festive phrases.
Foil party horns, partycity.com.
Best in Show: The Favors
Awards are mandatory—no matter what you’re watching, who you’re cheering for, or how many games you play throughout the night. Make it official by creating ribbons (that can be customized with stickers from the craft store) and sending guests home with their well–deserved accolades.
Awards ribbons, schooled.biz.
Starry Night: The Décor
For this sort of party, you can have fun being creative while sticking to the theme. Make a table runner out of oversized stars cut from paper stock, which will protect your surface and add just the right amount of sparkle. Give plain swizzle sticks a pop with uniquely shaped toppers.
Starry Night: The Invite
Get everyone excited for a star-studded affair with an invite that's out of this world.
Invites, tinyprints.com. Silver star-shape confetti, orientaltrading.com.
Starry Night: The Menu
Pair pink lemonade or Prosecco with a homemade treat. Cupcakes get a dazzling pick-me-up with star-shaped sprinkles that are as pretty as they are sweet.
Starry Night: The Props
Encourage guests to accessorize according to the party theme. Pass around purple-tinted star-shaped shades for the crowd.
Star sunglasses, makesparties.com.
Starry Night: The Favors
It wouldn't be a star-studded bash without a few key takeaways. Every guest gets their very own star of fame to take home to commemorate the evening's festivities. Create stars from supplies you can pick up at the local craft store like oak tag, glue sticks, stickers, and glitter.