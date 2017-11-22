4 Pro-Approved Holiday Table Settings Using the Dishes You Already Own

Natural elements and layers of texture elevate a neutral color scheme, while warm wooden accents prevent it from seeming stark. If you choose to add in color, keep it simple with just one shade (like aqua or yellow). Create a centerpiece of artfully arranged woodland accents, such as pinecones from the backyard and natural feathers from your kids' craft bin. Finish off each setting with a mini wreath (a long sprig of rosemary or thyme tied in a circle) and place card.

“A white plate provides the perfect canvas for a neutral, Scandinavian-inspired table.”

—Camille Styles, founder of camillestyles.com

To buy: Swedish Grace dinner plate, $35, jungleeny.com; Cheese stone, from $65, farmhousepottery.com.