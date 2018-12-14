7 Entertaining Essentials to Own if You’re Hosting for the Holidays
These entertaining must-haves will set you up for a successful party, no matter the occasion.
The holidays are officially upon us, which means weekends are now filled with shopping excursions, family gatherings, and festive, wine-fueled meals. Whether it’s your turn to host your family, or you’re throwing the ultimate gift swap for friends, prepare yourself ahead of time with these entertaining essentials. Although planning an epic party may take a lot of energy, your dinner guests will appreciate all of the effort you've put in, not to mention the cocktails and dessert spread. These must-have entertaining items are proof that it's all in the details.
1
Nest Fragrances Holiday Classic Candle
Scented candles not only emit a lovely fragrance, but they help guests feel instantly welcome in your abode. Place them around the dinner table for added elegance, or display a few in your bathroom or entryway.
To buy: $42; nordstrom.com.
2
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Champagne Stopper
Pop a bottle of bubbly without the worry of it going flat with this stainless steel champagne stopper. An airtight seal means a leak-proof bottle, and the stopper promises to keep bubbly fresh for up to three days.
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
3
Nambe Nara Chip and Dip Bowl
Chips and dip are a party must-have, and there's a good chance your guests will hope for it upon arrival. Can you blame them though? You’ll find so many ways to put this Nambe chip and dip bowl to use over the years. Use it for chips and guacamole, pretzels and humus or pita chips and a homemade dip.
To buy: $100; bedbathandbeyond.com.
4
Georg Jensen Sky Water Pitcher
Save a few trips to the fridge by making sure you have a pitcher for the table. Guests will be able to fill up their own glasses, leaving you with one less thing to do.
To buy: $95; bloomingdales.com.
5
Marble 2-Tiered Stand
Utilize this sleek stand for a charcuterie spread while sipping on cocktails, or display mini pastries and desserts on it at the end of the night. It will add another element to your tablescape and make you feel like the hostess with the mostess.
To buy: $39; williams-sonoma.com.
6
Deco Barware Collection
Festive holiday cocktails on the menu? Whip up everything from Old Fashioneds to Manhattans using this elegant bar set. Your guests will feel like they stepped into a hip speakeasy, even if your mixology skills could use some improvement.
To buy: $55; westelm.com.
7
SFERRA Festival Dinner Napkins
Fancy napkins may seem less essential than other items on your entertaining list, but they’re an absolute must. High-quality cloth napkins instantly elevate any table setting, no matter what's on the menu.
To buy: $52 for 4; bloomingdales.com.