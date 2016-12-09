Twenty-Seventeeni Cocktail

This holiday season we’re serving up a cocktail so easy and so refreshing, you can even make it when you’re three sheets to the wind (but please drink responsibly). This drink is inspired by an aperitivo that food director Dawn Perry used to make during her days plating desserts as a young pastry cook in San Francisco. Meet the Twenty-Seventeeni, a simple combination of tart sorbet, vodka, and sparkling wine. We like to pair it with orange, raspberry, and coconut sorbets but feel free to play around with your favorite flavors: mango or passion fruit, perhaps? Then you’ll want to kick it up a bit with a splash of vodka—its neutral flavor won’t compete with the sorbet or the champagne. About those bubbles: don’t feel beholden to Champers. There are excellent inexpensive bottles of Prosecco (Italian) and Cava (Spanish) available in most wine shops and liquor stores. We invite you to enjoy the Twenty-Seventeeni this New Year’s Eve and all year long. Wishing you a wonderful new year full of bubbles, sparklers, and fun.