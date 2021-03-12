12 Tropical Cocktails That'll Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

By Lisa Milbrand
March 12, 2021
Credit: Getty Images

If your idea of the perfect vacation is lying on the beach with a frozen tropical cocktail in hand, you've probably been a little disappointed over the past year. But even if you're staycationing, you can get a little bit of that beach vacation vibe going with a tasty tropical cocktail. 

Fortunately, whipping up a mojito, daiquiri, colada, or other tropical drink at home can be easier than you think. So go ahead and break out the paper umbrellas and the fun fruit garnishes, and chill out with one of these fabulous cocktails. 

1 of 12

Passionfruit Hurricane

Credit: Courtesy of Bacardí
get the recipe

Rum and an array of tropical fruit juices combine for this passionfruit-infused take on the classic tropical cocktail. (Bonus: The hurricane is also a favorite drink in New Orleans, if you're planning a Mardi Gras or other Big Easy-themed event!) 

2 of 12

Pina Colada

Credit: Getty Images
get the recipe

One of the most popular tropical cocktails, this concoction of rum, pineapple, and coconut can be blended in just a few minutes. 

3 of 12

Mai Tai

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
get the recipe

Almond syrup and pineapple juice add some intriguing flavor undertones to this rum-based tropical cocktail. (Don't forget to add a slice of pineapple to garnish!)

4 of 12

Cucumber-Chili Margarita

Credit: Kathryn Barnard and Greg Kessler
get the recipe

Opposites attract in this clever tweak on the classic margarita—with cool cucumber offsetting the heat of cayenne pepper. 

5 of 12

Boozy Dole Whip

Credit: Debbie Galbraith/Getty Images
get the recipe

If you love the classic Disney dessert, you'll love it even more in tropical cocktail form. Frozen pineapple, bananas, and coconut milk are blended with rum (or skip the rum for a mocktail for the kids). 

6 of 12

Mojito

Get The Recipe

Looking for something a little fresher in your tropical cocktail? Meet the mojito, with its mint and lime flavor profile. 

7 of 12

Margarita

Credit: Aya Brackett
get the recipe

You can't beat a classic cocktail—and this salt-rimmed favorite with lime juice, tequila, and cointreau is great on the rocks, or frozen in your blender. 

8 of 12

Pirate Passionfruit Mule

get the recipe

This tweak on the mule calls for passion fruit puree, rum, and pineapple, in addition to the essential ginger beer. 

9 of 12

Mango Colada

Credit: Maura McEvoy
get the recipe

Add an extra dose of tropical fruit (and a lot of vitamin C) by adding fresh mango cubes to this easy-to-make tropical cocktail. 

10 of 12

Pineapple Mint Punch

Credit: Dwight Eschiliman
Get the Recipe

If you're making tropical cocktails for a small crowd, a punch is the simplest way. This fizzy option calls for gin, for tropical-drink lovers who aren't in love with rum. 

11 of 12

Frozen Sunset Daiquris

Credit: RealSimple.com
get the recipe

These fun layered frozen cocktails may look tricky to make, but all you need is a blender, frozen fruit, and plenty of ice. You can get creative with the liquor, too—try it with tequila instead of rum, or as a fresh and festive mocktail. 

12 of 12

Watermelon Mojito Granita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

This dessert-like tropical cocktail features watermelon, rum, and an unexpected extra—mint jelly. Enjoy it poolside all summer long. 

By Lisa Milbrand