12 Tropical Cocktails That'll Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

If your idea of the perfect vacation is lying on the beach with a frozen tropical cocktail in hand, you've probably been a little disappointed over the past year. But even if you're staycationing, you can get a little bit of that beach vacation vibe going with a tasty tropical cocktail.

Fortunately, whipping up a mojito, daiquiri, colada, or other tropical drink at home can be easier than you think. So go ahead and break out the paper umbrellas and the fun fruit garnishes, and chill out with one of these fabulous cocktails.