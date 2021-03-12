12 Tropical Cocktails That'll Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation
If your idea of the perfect vacation is lying on the beach with a frozen tropical cocktail in hand, you've probably been a little disappointed over the past year. But even if you're staycationing, you can get a little bit of that beach vacation vibe going with a tasty tropical cocktail.
Fortunately, whipping up a mojito, daiquiri, colada, or other tropical drink at home can be easier than you think. So go ahead and break out the paper umbrellas and the fun fruit garnishes, and chill out with one of these fabulous cocktails.
Passionfruit Hurricane
Rum and an array of tropical fruit juices combine for this passionfruit-infused take on the classic tropical cocktail. (Bonus: The hurricane is also a favorite drink in New Orleans, if you're planning a Mardi Gras or other Big Easy-themed event!)
Pina Colada
One of the most popular tropical cocktails, this concoction of rum, pineapple, and coconut can be blended in just a few minutes.
Mai Tai
Almond syrup and pineapple juice add some intriguing flavor undertones to this rum-based tropical cocktail. (Don't forget to add a slice of pineapple to garnish!)
Cucumber-Chili Margarita
Opposites attract in this clever tweak on the classic margarita—with cool cucumber offsetting the heat of cayenne pepper.
Boozy Dole Whip
If you love the classic Disney dessert, you'll love it even more in tropical cocktail form. Frozen pineapple, bananas, and coconut milk are blended with rum (or skip the rum for a mocktail for the kids).
Mojito
Looking for something a little fresher in your tropical cocktail? Meet the mojito, with its mint and lime flavor profile.
Margarita
You can't beat a classic cocktail—and this salt-rimmed favorite with lime juice, tequila, and cointreau is great on the rocks, or frozen in your blender.
Pirate Passionfruit Mule
This tweak on the mule calls for passion fruit puree, rum, and pineapple, in addition to the essential ginger beer.
Mango Colada
Add an extra dose of tropical fruit (and a lot of vitamin C) by adding fresh mango cubes to this easy-to-make tropical cocktail.
Pineapple Mint Punch
If you're making tropical cocktails for a small crowd, a punch is the simplest way. This fizzy option calls for gin, for tropical-drink lovers who aren't in love with rum.
Frozen Sunset Daiquris
These fun layered frozen cocktails may look tricky to make, but all you need is a blender, frozen fruit, and plenty of ice. You can get creative with the liquor, too—try it with tequila instead of rum, or as a fresh and festive mocktail.
Watermelon Mojito Granita
This dessert-like tropical cocktail features watermelon, rum, and an unexpected extra—mint jelly. Enjoy it poolside all summer long.