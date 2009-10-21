The Best Corkscrews
Most Glamorous
Prestige corkscrew
The extra-long spiral winds securely into any length cork, so you don’t have to worry about breakage. A worthy splurge or a luscious wedding gift.
To buy: $264, christofle.com for stores.
Most Foolproof
Winged corkscrew
Solid and dependable, this classic is perfect for the less confident opener. It will pop off bottle caps, too.
To buy: $10, surlatable.com.
Smoothest Ride
Peugeot Baltaz Lever corkscrew
No strength is required with this sophisticated gadget, which transforms serving your favorite wine into a Grace Kelly/Cary Grant moment.
To buy: $90, michaelcfina.com.
Cutest
Metrokane Faucet corkscrew
As practical as it is playful, with a faucet-knob handle (Pinot Grigio on tap, anyone?), it stands upright to help keep your drinks area tidy.
To buy: $15, metrokane.com for stores.
Most High-Tech
Cork Pops opener
Once the needle (yes, needle) is inserted, gas pressure lifts out the cork. It’s like opening a bottle of Champagne, but with less muscle, more control, and a little magic.
To buy: $28, wineenthusiast.com.
Sexiest
L’Atelier du Vin Chic Lady Night corkscrew
This drives into the cork effortlessly and brings it back up smoothly, but we admit we mostly fell for its looks.
To buy: $50, conranusa.com.
Most Compact
Pulltap Chrome corkscrew
The favorite of our waiter-consultants, this picnic-friendly portable has a coated “worm” (the term for the pointy spiral) that penetrates a cork with exceptional ease.
To buy: $28.50, 67wine.com.