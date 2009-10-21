The Best Corkscrews

By Mieke Ten Have
Updated August 29, 2014
Davies & Starr
With the aid of some New York City waiters, we found 7 devices that popped our corks.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Most Glamorous

Davies & Starr

Prestige corkscrew

The extra-long spiral winds securely into any length cork, so you don’t have to worry about breakage. A worthy splurge or a luscious wedding gift.
To buy: $264, christofle.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Most Foolproof

Davies & Starr

Winged corkscrew
Solid and dependable, this classic is perfect for the less confident opener. It will pop off bottle caps, too.
To buy: $10, surlatable.com.

3 of 7

Smoothest Ride

Davies & Starr

Peugeot Baltaz Lever corkscrew

No strength is required with this sophisticated gadget, which transforms serving your favorite wine into a Grace Kelly/Cary Grant moment.
To buy: $90, michaelcfina.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Cutest

Davies & Starr

Metrokane Faucet corkscrew

As practical as it is playful, with a faucet-knob handle (Pinot Grigio on tap, anyone?), it stands upright to help keep your drinks area tidy.
To buy: $15, metrokane.com for stores.

5 of 7

Most High-Tech

Davies & Starr

Cork Pops opener

Once the needle (yes, needle) is inserted, gas pressure lifts out the cork. It’s like opening a bottle of Champagne, but with less muscle, more control, and a little magic.
To buy: $28, wineenthusiast.com.

6 of 7

Sexiest

Davies & Starr

L’Atelier du Vin Chic Lady Night corkscrew

This drives into the cork effortlessly and brings it back up smoothly, but we admit we mostly fell for its looks.
To buy: $50, conranusa.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Most Compact

Davies & Starr

Pulltap Chrome corkscrew
The favorite of our waiter-consultants, this picnic-friendly portable has a coated “worm” (the term for the pointy spiral) that penetrates a cork with exceptional ease.
To buy: $28.50, 67wine.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mieke Ten Have