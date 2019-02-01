The Ultimate Wine Pairings for Your Favorite Super Bowl Foods

Whether your home team has a spot on the field or not, celebrating the Super Bowl is about more than what plays are being made. An American tradition for over 50 years, the championship game has become an annual excuse to prepare an indulgent spread, pour your favorite adult beverage, and kick back on the couch. Though wings and beer dominate most viewing parties, we were curious about the wine. So we asked Vivino’s partner sommelier Laura Burgess to help us find the perfect varietals for game day. Here, top-rated bottles that complement your favorite snacks, all for under $30.