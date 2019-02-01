The Ultimate Wine Pairings for Your Favorite Super Bowl Foods
Take your game day spread to the next level.
Whether your home team has a spot on the field or not, celebrating the Super Bowl is about more than what plays are being made. An American tradition for over 50 years, the championship game has become an annual excuse to prepare an indulgent spread, pour your favorite adult beverage, and kick back on the couch. Though wings and beer dominate most viewing parties, we were curious about the wine. So we asked Vivino’s partner sommelier Laura Burgess to help us find the perfect varietals for game day. Here, top-rated bottles that complement your favorite snacks, all for under $30.
1
Buffalo Chicken Wings: Albariño
A peach and lemon-scented albariño from Spain tames the flames of spicy buffalo sauce. Plus, the varietal’s high acidity helps cut through the greasiness of fried wings.
Try: Fillaboa Albariño
Average Vivino Rating: 3.8
Average Price: $17.58
2
Barbecue Chicken Wings: Grenache
If your wings are drenched in a sweet, smokey barbecue sauce, try a wine that’s equally flavorful. A juicy grenache offers hints of strawberry, raspberry, and cherry to contrast thick, peppery sauces and highlight the tang of vinegar-based sauces.
Try: Birichino Besson Vineyard Vielles Vignes Grenache
Average Vivino Rating: 3.8
Average Price: $20.98
3
Spinach & Artichoke Dip: Grüner Veltliner
This Austrian white has fresh citrus and pear flavors that help elevate the earthy spinach. Its natural acidity is a welcome chaser to rich creamy dips.
Try: Franz Leth Scheiben Gruner Veltliner
Average Vivino Rating: 3.6
Average Price: $16.48
4
Pulled Pork: Zinfandel
This light red is low in tannins, which means it won’t overpower the intricate flavors of slow-roasted pork. Fruit-forward notes, like jammy raspberry, tart cherry, and fresh blackberry, complement the flavors of barbecue sauce, too.
Try: Broc Vine Starr Zinfandel
Average Vivino Rating: 3.8
Average Price: $29.98
5
Mac and Cheese: Chardonnay
Decadent and cheesy mac and cheese meets its match in Chardonnay. Golden apple flavors help cleanse the palate between each rich bite.
Try: Lothian Vineyards Chardonnay
Average Vivino Rating: 4.3
Average Price: $20.08
6
Potato Skins: Sparkling Wine
With so many delectable flavors—earthy potatoes, salty bacon, tangy sour cream, fresh scallions—finding the right pairing can be a challenge. But effervescence helps run interference between the fatty and spicy elements, while citrus and apple flavors brighten the best of this game day classic.
Try: Argyle Brut
Average Vivino Rating: 4.1
Average Price: $22.98
7
Pizza: Barbera
Considered an “everyday” wine in Northern Italy, the light tannins and bright cherry flavors of barbera complement a wide range of pies, from veggie to meat lovers. It's our go-to pizza wine.
Try: Vietti Barbera d’Asti Tre Vigne
Average Vivino Rating: 3.8
Average Price: $17.98
8
7-Layer Bean Dip: Beaujolais
Made from the gamay grape, this light-bodied red wine bursts with wild berry aromas but is still clean, crisp, and dry. It’s the perfect answer to the trifecta of creamy, spicy, and tangy flavors in this classic party dip.
Try: Dupeuble Père & Fils Beaujolais
Average Vivino Rating: 3.8
Average Price: $14.67
9
Beef Sliders: Syrah
This rich, full-bodied varietal’s smoky tones complement char-grilled beef. Plum and blackberry flavors with hints of earthy spice round out each bite.
Try: SLO Down Sexual Chocolate Red
Average Vivino Rating: 4.2
Average Price: $24.98
10
Hummus and Veggies: Pinot Grigio
Like our favorite hummus (whether smeared on a pita, cracker, or veggies), Pinot Grigio is light and bright. A hint of lemon showcases the citrus and sesame flavors of the dip.
Try: Castelfeder Pinot Grigio
Average Vivino Rating: 3.9
Average Price: $15.98