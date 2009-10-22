3 Great Ideas for Sparkling Wine
John Lawton
Easy, bubbly concoctions that are sure to be the toast of the party.
Uncork, Mix, and Clink
John Lawton
These simple recipes start with any variety of sparkling wine: Cava, Prosecco, or pricier Champagne. Each recipe serves 1.
Classic Champagne Cocktail
Add 1 sugar cube soaked with 2 dashes bitters to ¾ cup sparkling wine.
Ruby Red Grapefruit Fizz
John Lawton
Mix together ¾ cup sparkling wine, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, ¼ cup ruby red grapefruit juice, and ice cubes.
Boozy Raspberry Parfait
John Lawton
Pour ¼ cup sparkling wine over ½ cup raspberry sorbet. Top with ¼ cup raspberries and ¼ cup whipped cream.
