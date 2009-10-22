3 Great Ideas for Sparkling Wine

Close

Easy, bubbly concoctions that are sure to be the toast of the party.

These simple recipes start with any variety of sparkling wine: Cava, Prosecco, or pricier Champagne. Each recipe serves 1.



Classic Champagne Cocktail
Add 1 sugar cube soaked with 2 dashes bitters to ¾ cup sparkling wine.

Ruby Red Grapefruit Fizz
Mix together ¾ cup sparkling wine, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, ¼ cup ruby red grapefruit juice, and ice cubes.

Boozy Raspberry Parfait
Pour ¼ cup sparkling wine over ½ cup raspberry sorbet. Top with ¼ cup raspberries and ¼ cup whipped cream.

