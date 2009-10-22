3 Great Ideas for Sparkling Wine

Easy, bubbly concoctions that are sure to be the toast of the party.
Uncork, Mix, and Clink

These simple recipes start with any variety of sparkling wine: Cava, Prosecco, or pricier Champagne. Each recipe serves 1.

Classic Champagne Cocktail

Add 1 sugar cube soaked with 2 dashes bitters to ¾ cup sparkling wine.

Ruby Red Grapefruit Fizz

Mix together ¾ cup sparkling wine, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, ¼ cup ruby red grapefruit juice, and ice cubes.

Boozy Raspberry Parfait

Pour ¼ cup sparkling wine over ½ cup raspberry sorbet. Top with ¼ cup raspberries and ¼ cup whipped cream.

