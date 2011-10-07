5 Party-Time Punch Bowl Picks

By Stephanie Sisco
Updated August 29, 2014
mikasa.com
Get ready for party season (and doling out festive, sparkling drinks) with one of these sophisticated servers.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Mikasa Ripple Punch Bowl With Ladle

mikasa.com

A subtle rippled texture on the bottom adds interest. Ladle included.

To buy: $50, mikasa.com.

Featured October 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Stainless Steel 3-Gallon Punch Bowl

jafgifts.com

This pedestal-style stainless-steel version can double as an ice bucket.

To buy: $75, jafgifts.com.

3 of 5

Crate and Barrel 10-Piece Punch Bowl Set

crateandbarrel.com

Simple and sophisticated, this fishbowl-shaped bowl comes with eight glasses and an acrylic ladle (so no risk of breakage while serving).

To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.

Advertisement

4 of 5

MoMA Serve Punchbowl and Ladle

momastore.org

Deep and uniquely shaped, it’s great for layered desserts like trifles.

To buy: $152, momastore.org.

5 of 5

William Yeoward Large Spiral Bowl

fxdougherty.com

With a pretty spiral design, this wide-rimmed footed bowl can hold a flower arrangement when not otherwise in use.

To buy: $240, fxdougherty.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Stephanie Sisco