5 Party-Time Punch Bowl Picks
mikasa.com
Get ready for party season (and doling out festive, sparkling drinks) with one of these sophisticated servers.
Mikasa Ripple Punch Bowl With Ladle
mikasa.com
A subtle rippled texture on the bottom adds interest. Ladle included.
To buy: $50, mikasa.com.
Featured October 2011
Stainless Steel 3-Gallon Punch Bowl
jafgifts.com
This pedestal-style stainless-steel version can double as an ice bucket.
To buy: $75, jafgifts.com.
Crate and Barrel 10-Piece Punch Bowl Set
crateandbarrel.com
Simple and sophisticated, this fishbowl-shaped bowl comes with eight glasses and an acrylic ladle (so no risk of breakage while serving).
To buy: $40, crateandbarrel.com.
MoMA Serve Punchbowl and Ladle
momastore.org
Deep and uniquely shaped, it’s great for layered desserts like trifles.
To buy: $152, momastore.org.
William Yeoward Large Spiral Bowl
fxdougherty.com
With a pretty spiral design, this wide-rimmed footed bowl can hold a flower arrangement when not otherwise in use.
To buy: $240, fxdougherty.com.
