6 Picnic Menu Ideas and Recipes for a Perfect Outdoor Feast

Whether you're hitting the backyard, the beach, or the park, these picnic menus are perfect for enjoying al fresco.

By Lisa Milbrand
June 28, 2021
Picnics are the perfect way to entertain during the summer-and while store-bought salads and snacks are great, you can always splurge on a special themed picnic menu that'll elevate your outdoor eating. Whether you're enjoying an outdoor concert and fireworks, or spending the day at the beach with the kids, we have the perfect picnic menu for you. (And don't be afraid to mix and match dishes from these picnic menus to create your perfect meal!)

Tuscan-Style Picnic Menu

A rustic, Italian-style meal al fresco is heavy on fresh produce. You can also include an antipasto spread with meat, cheese, olives, and roasted veggies to snack on.

Prosciutto and Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich

get the recipe

Want an easy way to do individual servings of antipasto for your picnic? Try these hearty sandwiches-you can swap out the prosciutto for salami to make it more kid-friendly.

Panzanella

get the recipe

The classic "bread salad" is a crowd pleaser-and gets even better when you let the ingredients meld over time.

Peach, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad

get the recipe

This tweak on a classic caprese salad swaps out tomatoes for a favorite summer fruit-peach.

Bitter Orange Crostata

get the recipe

Try a traditional Italian dessert with a tart, summer-perfect flavor profile-the crostata won't get messy if you're picnicking on a warm day.

Nectarine Olive Oil Cake

get the recipe

Splurge on high-quality olive oil and fresh-from-the-farm nectarines or peaches for this simply delicious picnic dessert.

Kid-Friendly Picnic Recipes

Many classic picnic recipes use the kinds of foods that kids really like. But if you have picky eaters at your picnic, opt for a grazing menu with kid-friendly options like cheese and crackers, fresh fruit, and other goodies they can pick and choose from. Sandwiches also make good kid-friendly picnic food-you can always leave off any ingredients that your kids don't like.

Beef and Cheddar Rollups

get the recipe

Wrap sandwiches are easy for little hands to handle. Skip the horseradish for kids and use plain cream cheese instead.

Ants on a Log Sandwich

get the recipe

Swap out the same-old PB&J for this fun sandwich version of the classic snack.

Parmesan Pasta Salad

get the recipe

Cheese, tomatoes, pasta-this summery salad includes all the kid-favorite ingredients.

S'mores Blondies

get the recipe

You can't always have a campfire at a picnic, but this less-messy alternative of the beloved classic is easy to pack.

Oatmeal Raspberry Bars

get the recipe

Oatmeal and raspberries are a healthy (and kid-approved) combo.

French Picnic Menu Ideas

The French really know how to eat-and while a baguette, great cheese, and a bottle of wine may be all you need for a French-style picnic, these dishes will make for a festive fete.

Ham and Leek Quiche

get the recipe

The classic dish can be served cold or at room temperature-and is a traditional picnic dish in France.

Caramelized Onion and Sour Cherry Tartine

get the recipe

Tartines are French open-faced sandwiches, and there are plenty of flavor combinations you can try-like cheddar and apple or herby chicken salad-but we love the unexpected combination of sweet caramelized onions and tart summer cherries.

Nicoise Summer Salad

get the recipe

A bright and flavorful salad, our tweak on Nicoise includes chickpeas, smoked trout, and sugar snap peas.

Strawberry Clafoutis

get the recipe

This custardy cake is easy to pack along, and can be made with your favorite fruit. (Cherry is traditional, but our recipe uses fresh strawberries in its place.)

Asian-Inspired Vegetarian Picnic Recipes

Meatless picnic menus can include plenty of amazing fresh flavors-and your guests likely won't miss the meat.

Tofu Banh Mi

get the recipe

This fresh and flavorful take on the classic Vietnamese sandwich is super-easy to prepare. (Just leave the cilantro on the side if you have guests who aren't into it.)

Peanut Noodles With Edamame

get the recipe

The classic cold noodle salad can be customized with your own favorite veggies-carrots, cucumbers and peppers are also great if you're not feeling the cabbage or snow peas.

Carrot Slaw With Pineapple and Peanuts

get the recipe

Pineapple adds a little sweetness to an Asian version of the classic picnic side dish.

Lemongrass Ginger Fruit Salad

get the recipe

A festive fruit salad, flavored with mint, ginger, and lemongrass, makes a fun picnic dessert that works for vegans and vegetarians.

Coconut Pound Cake

get the recipe

Pair a pretty cake with fresh fruit like mango or berries for a simple dessert.

Classic Picnic Menu

Sometimes you shouldn't mess with what works. This classic picnic menu includes all the essentials (hello, potato salad!).

Spiced Cold Chicken

get the recipe

Cold chicken is a picnic favorite. A little paprika and dry mustard give this recipe a little extra kick.

Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon

get the recipe

Let's face it-a picnic isn't a picnic without a little potato salad on the side.

Minted Watermelon Salad

get the recipe

Watermelon is the it fruit of summer-here it's paired with red onion and fresh mint for a simply delicious picnic side.

Lemon Bars

get the recipe

These sweet-tart treats add a fresh palate cleanser at the end of your meal.

Strawberry-Thyme Hand Pies

get the recipe

Pie is a classic summer dessert-but can be a little tricky to pack for a picnic. Small hand pies help reduce the mess (and the need for more utensils!).

Heat-Safe Picnic Menu

If you need picnic foods that can sit out for hours without spoiling, this picnic menu that can take the heat won't disappoint.

Watercress Salad With Olives and Tomatoes

get the recipe

A green salad that won't wilt? Start with hardy, flavorful watercress-ricotta salata, a harder cheese, can also stand up to time on the picnic table.

Three Bean Salad

get the recipe

The classic side dish provides plenty of protein, and won't put you at risk of food poisoning.

Crunchy Broccolini Salad With Lemon and Pecans

get the recipe

This flavorful salad features grilled and fresh broccolini and tart lemons.

Garlic and Herb Potato Salad

get the recipe

Skip the mayo-but don't skip the classic picnic dish!

Moroccan Couscous Salad

get the recipe

Roasted veggies, dried fruit, and spices make up a festive picnic salad.

Mango Pound Cake

get the recipe

A tasty pound cake is an easy-to-share picnic dessert that won't disappoint.

Pretzel Turtle Brownies

get the recipe

Skip the messy frosting and go with a brownie recipe that bakes extra flavor into every bite.

