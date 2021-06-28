6 Picnic Menu Ideas and Recipes for a Perfect Outdoor Feast

Whether you're hitting the backyard, the beach, or the park, these picnic menus are perfect for enjoying al fresco.

Picnics are the perfect way to entertain during the summer-and while store-bought salads and snacks are great, you can always splurge on a special themed picnic menu that'll elevate your outdoor eating. Whether you're enjoying an outdoor concert and fireworks, or spending the day at the beach with the kids, we have the perfect picnic menu for you. (And don't be afraid to mix and match dishes from these picnic menus to create your perfect meal!)

Tuscan-Style Picnic Menu

A rustic, Italian-style meal al fresco is heavy on fresh produce. You can also include an antipasto spread with meat, cheese, olives, and roasted veggies to snack on.

Related Items Prosciutto and roasted red pepper sandwiches Credit: Dana Gallagher Prosciutto and Roasted Red Pepper Sandwich get the recipe Want an easy way to do individual servings of antipasto for your picnic? Try these hearty sandwiches-you can swap out the prosciutto for salami to make it more kid-friendly. Tomato and Olive Panzanella Credit: Anna Wolf Panzanella get the recipe The classic "bread salad" is a crowd pleaser-and gets even better when you let the ingredients meld over time. Peach, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad Credit: Ngoc Minh Ngo Peach, Mozzarella, and Basil Salad get the recipe This tweak on a classic caprese salad swaps out tomatoes for a favorite summer fruit-peach. Bitter Orange Crostata Credit: Anna Williams Bitter Orange Crostata get the recipe Try a traditional Italian dessert with a tart, summer-perfect flavor profile-the crostata won't get messy if you're picnicking on a warm day. Nectarine Olive Oil Cake Recipe Credit: Greg DuPree Nectarine Olive Oil Cake get the recipe Splurge on high-quality olive oil and fresh-from-the-farm nectarines or peaches for this simply delicious picnic dessert.

Kid-Friendly Picnic Recipes

Many classic picnic recipes use the kinds of foods that kids really like. But if you have picky eaters at your picnic, opt for a grazing menu with kid-friendly options like cheese and crackers, fresh fruit, and other goodies they can pick and choose from. Sandwiches also make good kid-friendly picnic food-you can always leave off any ingredients that your kids don't like.

French Picnic Menu Ideas

The French really know how to eat-and while a baguette, great cheese, and a bottle of wine may be all you need for a French-style picnic, these dishes will make for a festive fete.

Related Items Ham and Leek Quiche Credit: Jennifer Causey Ham and Leek Quiche get the recipe The classic dish can be served cold or at room temperature-and is a traditional picnic dish in France. Caramelized Onion and Cherry Tartine Credit: Victor Protasio Caramelized Onion and Sour Cherry Tartine get the recipe Tartines are French open-faced sandwiches, and there are plenty of flavor combinations you can try-like cheddar and apple or herby chicken salad-but we love the unexpected combination of sweet caramelized onions and tart summer cherries. Nicoise Inspired Summer Salad Credit: Caitlin Bensel Nicoise Summer Salad get the recipe A bright and flavorful salad, our tweak on Nicoise includes chickpeas, smoked trout, and sugar snap peas. Honey Whole Wheat Strawberry Clafoutis Credit: Kelsey Hansen Strawberry Clafoutis get the recipe This custardy cake is easy to pack along, and can be made with your favorite fruit. (Cherry is traditional, but our recipe uses fresh strawberries in its place.)

Asian-Inspired Vegetarian Picnic Recipes

Meatless picnic menus can include plenty of amazing fresh flavors-and your guests likely won't miss the meat.

Related Items Tofu Banh Mi Sandwich with Pickles Credit: Charles Masters Tofu Banh Mi get the recipe This fresh and flavorful take on the classic Vietnamese sandwich is super-easy to prepare. (Just leave the cilantro on the side if you have guests who aren't into it.) Peanut Noodles With Edamame Credit: Marcus Nilsson Peanut Noodles With Edamame get the recipe The classic cold noodle salad can be customized with your own favorite veggies-carrots, cucumbers and peppers are also great if you're not feeling the cabbage or snow peas. Carrot Slaw With Pineapple and Peanuts Credit: Paul Sirisalee Carrot Slaw With Pineapple and Peanuts get the recipe Pineapple adds a little sweetness to an Asian version of the classic picnic side dish. Fruit Salad With Ginger and Lemongrass Credit: Greg Dupree Lemongrass Ginger Fruit Salad get the recipe A festive fruit salad, flavored with mint, ginger, and lemongrass, makes a fun picnic dessert that works for vegans and vegetarians. Coconut Pound Cake Credit: Kelsey Hansen Coconut Pound Cake get the recipe Pair a pretty cake with fresh fruit like mango or berries for a simple dessert.

Classic Picnic Menu

Sometimes you shouldn't mess with what works. This classic picnic menu includes all the essentials (hello, potato salad!).

Related Items Spiced Cold Chicken Credit: Anna Williams Spiced Cold Chicken get the recipe Cold chicken is a picnic favorite. A little paprika and dry mustard give this recipe a little extra kick. Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon Credit: Con Poulos Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon get the recipe Let's face it-a picnic isn't a picnic without a little potato salad on the side. Spicy Beef Kebabs With Watermelon Salad Credit: Christopher Baker Minted Watermelon Salad get the recipe Watermelon is the it fruit of summer-here it's paired with red onion and fresh mint for a simply delicious picnic side. Lemon Bars Credit: Victor Schrager Lemon Bars get the recipe These sweet-tart treats add a fresh palate cleanser at the end of your meal. Strawberry-Thyme Hand Pies Credit: Roland Bello Strawberry-Thyme Hand Pies get the recipe Pie is a classic summer dessert-but can be a little tricky to pack for a picnic. Small hand pies help reduce the mess (and the need for more utensils!).

Heat-Safe Picnic Menu