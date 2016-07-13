Olympic Themed Party Ideas
Gold Medal Cookies
With a crunchy exterior and a soft and chewy middle, these adorable treats are true sugar cookie perfection. Each cookie is topped with a simple vanilla glaze, then sprinkled with sanding sugar to resemble a gold medal. Kids will have fun threading a ribbon through each one, and can even wear them around their necks as they watch their favorite sport.
Get the recipe: Gold Medal Olympics Cookies
Olympic Popcorn Torches
The best way to re-create the ceremonial torch at home? Sweet-and-salty popcorn served in parchment cones. The peanut butter caramel is whipped up on the stovetop, then poured over freshly-popped popcorn with a sprinkle of sea salt. Don’t forget to toss in some Reese’s Pieces, which add a burst of red, orange, and yellow to resemble the torch’s flames.
Get the recipe: Peanut Butter Caramel Popcorn Torches
Flag Garland
A fun reminder of how the whole world comes together during the Games, this flag garland craft is a great way to teach kids about other countries’ flags and symbols. Have them cut out shapes for the flags and assemble, then attach to twine and hang it on a blank wall at home.
Photo and idea from Small for Big. Get the how-to here.
Americana Stir Sticks
What’s a party without some refreshments? Serve up some patriotic-themed cocktails (or mocktails for the kids) to cheer on Team USA. Place these acrylic, laser-cut stir sticks in red, white, and blue inside guests’ glasses as a finishing touch. These are sold in a set of six and are six inches long for shorter cups.
To buy: For a similar product, $10, go to etsy.partysuppliesbypps.com.
Cranberry Spritzer
Garnish these festive mocktails with the Americana Stir Sticks for a fun party drink that both the kids and adults can enjoy. The rims of each glass are garnished with strawberry-flavored Pop Rocks, which makes each and every sip pop and fizzle in your mouth. To make it a cocktail, adults can add 1 ounce vodka to each drink.
Get the recipe: Cranberry Spritzer
Laurel Head Wreath
Acai Coconut Smoothie Bowl
The acai berry is native to Brazil, making this smoothie bowl a fitting dish to serve during the Rio de Janeiro Olympic games. To make it party-worthy, set up a toppings bar, allowing guests to customize their smoothie. It will be a much-welcomed treat in the midst of August heat.
Get the Recipe: Acai Coconut Smoothie Bowl