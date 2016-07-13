Olympic Themed Party Ideas

Updated August 03, 2016
Whether you’re watching the opening ceremony or cheering on the gymnasts, the Olympics are the perfect opportunity to throw a festive party. To help you host a gold-medal-worthy bash, we’ve compiled a collection of great crafts, recipes, and décor—from a glittery laurel head wreath to edible popcorn torches.
Gold Medal Cookies

With a crunchy exterior and a soft and chewy middle, these adorable treats are true sugar cookie perfection. Each cookie is topped with a simple vanilla glaze, then sprinkled with sanding sugar to resemble a gold medal. Kids will have fun threading a ribbon through each one, and can even wear them around their necks as they watch their favorite sport.

Get the recipe: Gold Medal Olympics Cookies

Olympic Popcorn Torches

The best way to re-create the ceremonial torch at home? Sweet-and-salty popcorn served in parchment cones. The peanut butter caramel is whipped up on the stovetop, then poured over freshly-popped popcorn with a sprinkle of sea salt. Don’t forget to toss in some Reese’s Pieces, which add a burst of red, orange, and yellow to resemble the torch’s flames.

Get the recipe: Peanut Butter Caramel Popcorn Torches

Flag Garland

A fun reminder of how the whole world comes together during the Games, this flag garland craft is a great way to teach kids about other countries’ flags and symbols. Have them cut out shapes for the flags and assemble, then attach to twine and hang it on a blank wall at home.

Photo and idea from Small for Big. Get the how-to here.

Americana Stir Sticks

What’s a party without some refreshments? Serve up some patriotic-themed cocktails (or mocktails for the kids) to cheer on Team USA. Place these acrylic, laser-cut stir sticks in red, white, and blue inside guests’ glasses as a finishing touch. These are sold in a set of six and are six inches long for shorter cups.

To buy: For a similar product, $10, go to etsy.partysuppliesbypps.com.

Cranberry Spritzer

Garnish these festive mocktails with the Americana Stir Sticks for a fun party drink that both the kids and adults can enjoy. The rims of each glass are garnished with strawberry-flavored Pop Rocks, which makes each and every sip pop and fizzle in your mouth. To make it a cocktail, adults can add 1 ounce vodka to each drink.

Get the recipe: Cranberry Spritzer

Laurel Head Wreath

Modeled after the traditional wreaths from the original Games in Ancient Greece, you can make these glittery versions for your guests to wear during the party. All you need is cardstock, thick wire, and gold spray paint to put it all together.

Photo and idea from Brit+Co. Get instructions here.

Acai Coconut Smoothie Bowl

The acai berry is native to Brazil, making this smoothie bowl a fitting dish to serve during the Rio de Janeiro Olympic games. To make it party-worthy, set up a toppings bar, allowing guests to customize their smoothie. It will be a much-welcomed treat in the midst of August heat.

Get the Recipe: Acai Coconut Smoothie Bowl

