6 Simple, Celebratory New Year’s Eve Nibbles

By Sarah Karnasiewicz
Updated December 15, 2017
Sarah Karnasiewicz
You’ve got to wash that bubbly down with something, right? But everybody knows New Year’s Eve should be about celebrating, not slaving over the stove. Relax: We’ve got you covered. These 6 appealing riffs on classic party nibbles are the perfect accompaniment to champagne cocktails—and are as simple to make as they are scrumptious.
Sweet Potato and Parsnip Hand Pies

Here’s a pro-tip: When you’re planning a party, having a sheet of versatile all-butter puff pastry in your freezer is like having money in the bank. One of our favorite ways to use this multi-purpose staple is to make a pile of golden, savory pies—like these, stuffed with creamy sweet potatoes, tangy parsnips, and earthy mushrooms.

Get the recipe: Sweet Potato and Parsnip Hand Pies

Roasted Grape, Rosemary, and Ricotta Toasts

Sure, roasting grapes may sound a bit unusual—but a short stint in your oven will make the fruit soft and silky and concentrate its natural sweetness. Afterwards, drop a dollop on crunchy toasts slathered with creamy fresh ricotta and—voila!—you have a delicious appetizer that's as surprising as it is sophisticated.

Get the recipe.

Deviled Eggs With Capers and Fried Onions

Who doesn't love deviled eggs? This update on the classic formula gets a briny kick from the addition of capers and a nice citrus tang thanks to a pinch of lemon zest. Top them with crunchy fried onions and prepare for your guests to gobble them up.

Get the recipe.

Chive Cream Biscuits With Ham

What's the secret to making perfect, flaky biscuits every time? Heavy cream. Mix it with a few scoops of flour, a bit of baking powder, and a pinch of fresh herbs and the result will be biscuits that are rich and tender, with a flaky inside and perfectly crisp exterior. Sandwiched with slices of roasted ham and a smear of honey mustard, they're simply heaven.

Get the recipe.

Swedish Meatballs With Cranberry Sauce

These mini meatballs are made from a juicy combo of beef and pork jazzed up with onion and allspice. To save time—and minimize mess—skip frying and instead pop them under the broiler until they're crisp outside and tender at the center. Then toss them in a quick cream sauce and serve alongside a bowl of tart and pretty cranberry preserves.

Get the recipe.

Blini Bites With Blue Cheese and Honey

Tired of the same old appetizers? These small, savory buckwheat pancakes—sometimes known as "blini"—are as simple to make as your Saturday morning silver dollar pancakes. And when they're paired with tangy blue cheese spread and a drizzle of honey, they make a delicious update on conventional cheese and crackers.

Get the recipe.

