6 Simple, Celebratory New Year’s Eve Nibbles
Sweet Potato and Parsnip Hand Pies
Here’s a pro-tip: When you’re planning a party, having a sheet of versatile all-butter puff pastry in your freezer is like having money in the bank. One of our favorite ways to use this multi-purpose staple is to make a pile of golden, savory pies—like these, stuffed with creamy sweet potatoes, tangy parsnips, and earthy mushrooms.
Get the recipe: Sweet Potato and Parsnip Hand Pies
Roasted Grape, Rosemary, and Ricotta Toasts
Sure, roasting grapes may sound a bit unusual—but a short stint in your oven will make the fruit soft and silky and concentrate its natural sweetness. Afterwards, drop a dollop on crunchy toasts slathered with creamy fresh ricotta and—voila!—you have a delicious appetizer that's as surprising as it is sophisticated.
Deviled Eggs With Capers and Fried Onions
Who doesn't love deviled eggs? This update on the classic formula gets a briny kick from the addition of capers and a nice citrus tang thanks to a pinch of lemon zest. Top them with crunchy fried onions and prepare for your guests to gobble them up.
Chive Cream Biscuits With Ham
What's the secret to making perfect, flaky biscuits every time? Heavy cream. Mix it with a few scoops of flour, a bit of baking powder, and a pinch of fresh herbs and the result will be biscuits that are rich and tender, with a flaky inside and perfectly crisp exterior. Sandwiched with slices of roasted ham and a smear of honey mustard, they're simply heaven.
Swedish Meatballs With Cranberry Sauce
These mini meatballs are made from a juicy combo of beef and pork jazzed up with onion and allspice. To save time—and minimize mess—skip frying and instead pop them under the broiler until they're crisp outside and tender at the center. Then toss them in a quick cream sauce and serve alongside a bowl of tart and pretty cranberry preserves.
Blini Bites With Blue Cheese and Honey
Tired of the same old appetizers? These small, savory buckwheat pancakes—sometimes known as "blini"—are as simple to make as your Saturday morning silver dollar pancakes. And when they're paired with tangy blue cheese spread and a drizzle of honey, they make a delicious update on conventional cheese and crackers.