Gingerbread Treats for the Holidays
Gingerbread Petit Fours
As a hostess gift or an elegant finish to a holiday feast, these charming hand-decorated confections have alternating layers of gingerbread cake and fluffy spice filling. Perfect.
To buy: $21 for 24, wisconsincheeseman.com.
Prefer to bake your own treats? Try this gingerbread men recipe for a tasty, seasonal snack.
Chicago Metallic Gingerbread Man Pan
They're not just cookie material. Create adorable gingerbread man-shaped treats from your favorite cake or brownie batter.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
King Arthur Gingerbread Cookie & Cake Mix
A well-balanced fusion of molasses and ginger give this boxed mix a made-from-scratch flair. Depending on what you’re in the mood to bake, you can whip up a batch of cookies or a cake.
To buy: $6.50, kingarthurflour.com.
Andie’s Specialty Sweets Gingerbread Gift Tags
Upgrade to edible gift tags this year: Write a personal note on the shiny white icing atop these soft, organic cookies. (A non-toxic red food pen is included.)
To buy: $96 for 24 tags, etsy.com/shop/andiespecialtysweets.
Cocoa-Coffee Gingerbread Man Stencil
Tap into your inner barista with this nifty tool: Hold over your cup of cappuccino and dust with cocoa or your favorite spice. Also works for decorating baked goods.
To buy: $6 for a set of six holiday decorating stencils, crateandbarrel.com.
Williams-Sonoma No-Bake Winter Wonderland Gingerbread House Kit
Not only does this all-in-one set come complete with precut gingerbread pieces and icing glue, it also includes a bunch of candy décor: spearmint leaves, red-and-white pinwheels, candy canes, and more.
To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.
Whimsy & Spice Brown Sugar Gingerspice Shortbread Cookies
An elegant gift, these handmade-in-Brooklyn sweets have an irresistible buttery texture.
To buy: $8 for one dozen, etsy.com.
Gingerhaus Ultimate Gingerbread House Kit
Talk about movin’ on up: This glam no-bake option boasts two stories, vellum windows, and a structural roof.
To buy: $30, surlatable.com.
