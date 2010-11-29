Gingerbread Treats for the Holidays

By Lindsay Funston and Kelly Holechek
Updated August 25, 2016
Festive goods celebrating all things gingerbread.
Gingerbread Petit Fours

As a hostess gift or an elegant finish to a holiday feast, these charming hand-decorated confections have alternating layers of gingerbread cake and fluffy spice filling. Perfect.

To buy: $21 for 24, wisconsincheeseman.com.

Prefer to bake your own treats? Try this gingerbread men recipe for a tasty, seasonal snack.

Chicago Metallic Gingerbread Man Pan

They're not just cookie material. Create adorable gingerbread man-shaped treats from your favorite cake or brownie batter.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

King Arthur Gingerbread Cookie & Cake Mix

A well-balanced fusion of molasses and ginger give this boxed mix a made-from-scratch flair. Depending on what you’re in the mood to bake, you can whip up a batch of cookies or a cake.

To buy: $6.50, kingarthurflour.com.

Andie’s Specialty Sweets Gingerbread Gift Tags

Upgrade to edible gift tags this year: Write a personal note on the shiny white icing atop these soft, organic cookies. (A non-toxic red food pen is included.)

To buy: $96 for 24 tags, etsy.com/shop/andiespecialtysweets.

Cocoa-Coffee Gingerbread Man Stencil

Tap into your inner barista with this nifty tool: Hold over your cup of cappuccino and dust with cocoa or your favorite spice. Also works for decorating baked goods.

To buy: $6 for a set of six holiday decorating stencils, crateandbarrel.com.

Williams-Sonoma No-Bake Winter Wonderland Gingerbread House Kit

Not only does this all-in-one set come complete with precut gingerbread pieces and icing glue, it also includes a bunch of candy décor: spearmint leaves, red-and-white pinwheels, candy canes, and more.

To buy: $20, williams-sonoma.com.

Whimsy & Spice Brown Sugar Gingerspice Shortbread Cookies

An elegant gift, these handmade-in-Brooklyn sweets have an irresistible buttery texture.

To buy: $8 for one dozen, etsy.com.

Gingerhaus Ultimate Gingerbread House Kit

Talk about movin’ on up: This glam no-bake option boasts two stories, vellum windows, and a structural roof.

To buy: $30, surlatable.com.

