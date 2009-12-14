40 Easy, Elegant Recipes for the Tastiest Christmas Dinner Ideas

Looking for festive and delicious Christmas dinner ideas? Search no further.

We’ve gathered some of our best and easiest recipes—from appetizers to mains to desserts to drinks—to make your meal as special as the holiday itself. First, take the edge off everyone’s appetites with some small bites, like prosciutto-wrapped pears with blue cheese or caramelized onion and apple tarts (made with store-bought puff pastry to speed things up, of course). Then serve up a feast: traditional glazed ham or roast beef, or something a little more unusual, like tarragon-rubbed lamb or pork stuffed with prunes. Round out Christmas dinner with your choice of sides: Brussels sprouts with pecans, glazed carrots, baked sweet potatoes drizzled with maple syrup, cider-roasted root veggies, and lots more. For the grand finale, how about a no-bake chocolate caramel tart or a cherry cheesecake with a gingersnap crust? And don’t forget merry drinks to keep the cheer going all night long. You can’t go wrong with warm mulled wine simmered with ginger, orange, allspice, and cinnamon, or whip up a seasonal punch made with apple cider and spiced rum. Browse our Christmas dinner ideas, then mix and match dishes to create the holiday meal of your dreams.

Below are our top Christmas dinner ideas for your holiday this year.