DIY Cake Toppers for Every Celebration
Confetti Cake Topper
This fun, festive decoration can be a go-to for any holiday—simply customize it with the right number or letter. With just toothpicks, confetti paper, and hot glue, this oversized topper takes fewer than five minutes to create.
Photo and tutorial from Aunt Peaches. See the full tutorial here.
Tissue Tassel Garland Cake Topper
Create this elegant garland cake topper with just four common crafting supplies: tissue paper, scissors, string, and glue. If you don’t have a “balsa dowel” (a fancy term for those long wooden sticks), secure the garland between two chopsticks.
Photo and tutorial from Something Turquoise. See the full tutorial here.
Related: Your Guests Will Freak When You Serve This Amazing Cake
We dare them not to be impressed.
Chocolate Ball Cake Topper
These all-chocolate cake toppers couldn't be easier to make—just decorate pre-made chocolate truffles with an edible marker (like this one). Tip: Chill the chocolate balls in the refrigerator first, so they won't melt from the warmth of your hands.
Photo and tutorial from Make and Tell. See the full tutorial here.
Cake Bunting Topper
Make every celebration unique with a customizable banner that can spell out anything from “Happy Birthday!” to “It’s a Girl.” Since the flags are tiny, it's easy to use old paper scraps instead of buying new supplies. If your penmanship isn't up to par, spell out your message with stickers or stamps from the craft store.
Photo and tutorial from Rain on a Tin Roof. See the full tutorial here.
Edible Flower Cake Topper
These dried pineapple toppers are much easier than they look, and only take about 10 minutes of hands-on prep time. The secret? Use a muffin tin to give them that cupped shape. If you can't find dried pineapple, look for dried apple slices instead.
Photo and tutorial from Paper & Stitch. See the full tutorial here.
Pom Pom Cake Toppers
If you really want to exercise your creative muscles, create paper pom-poms made out of common household items like tissue paper, thread, and tape. Each topper requires 30 circles cut from tissue paper, so make sure you have enough supplies and enough time.
Photo and tutorial from 6 Bitterweets. See the full tutorial here.
Sparkly Cake Topper
Get creative and twist glittery pipe cleaners into the birthday girl’s initials, age, or favorite shape. This is the perfect DIY for a last-minute birthday celebration or other special occasion, since the entire how-to comes together in just minutes.
Photo and tutorial from Say Yes. See the full tutorial here.
Tribal Paper Feather Cake Topper
These faux feather toppers are a fun change from the usual go-to cake decorations—and they come together in a flash! This craft provides a great excuse to buy that artsy paper you’ve had your eye on, or—better yet—use up the scrap paper you have lying around the house.
Photo and tutorial from Craft Hunter. See the full tutorial here.
Balloon Bunch Cupcake Toppers
This edible topper is easy to pull together (and fun to eat!). Simply tie a ribbon around a few lollipops, stick the bouquet in the middle of the cake, and dust the frosting with colorful sprinkles to transform a plainly frosted cake into a festive birthday centerpiece.
Photo and tutorial from Pepper Design Blog. See the full tutorial here.
DIY Cake Topper
This colorful, personalized decoration is so pretty it looks store-bought (though you'll hold all the bragging rights!). Use the printable template and stamps to personalize the banner, fold washi tape over colorful yarn to create the bunting, and then string the whole thing between two upside-down paint brushes.
Photo and tutorial from Artbar Blog. See the full tutorial here.
Balloon Animal Cake Topper
You'll definitely impress guests with your party planning skills by topping your cake with this birthday classic. Purchase a balloon animal kit from a craft or party store, and follow this blogger’s easy (really!) how-to for creating simple dog figures.
Photo and tutorial from Studio DIY. See the full tutorial here.