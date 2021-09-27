10 Creative Food Bar Setups That'll Thrill Guests (and Give Hosts More Time to Enjoy the Party)

Nacho Bar

Nachos are the perfect snack food, and can be layered with as many different ingredients as you'd like.

To make sure the cheese is nice and melty, have your favorite cheese sauce simmering in a crockpot that people can spoon over the chips.

(You can also use pans with sterno beneath it to keep the cheese, meat, and other fixings hot.)

What to stock:

tortilla chips

melted cheese sauce

refried beans

meat options (think brisket, pulled pork, spicy chicken, or taco meat)

salsa (go with various temperatures!)

guacamole or diced avocado

sliced black olives

scallions

diced tomatoes

more shredded cheese

sour cream

cilantro

pickled jalapeño

Simple upgrade: Want to crisp up the chips and cheese for your nacho base? Create individual plates of chips with cheese, and bake them in the oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, until the cheese is hot and bubbly.