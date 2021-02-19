9 Bridgerton-Worthy Cocktails to Pair With Your Next Binge Session
Raise a glass of these fun and fizzy cocktails to Daphne, Simon, and of course, Lady Whistledown.
With the weather outside still hopelessly frightful, it's the perfect time to cozy up at home for a rewatch (or first watch) of Bridgerton, where the weather's nearly always gorgeous and sunny. (With one notable exception!)
Upgrade your next binge session by serving a Bridgerton cocktail—something fun, heavy on the fruit or fizz, and with a festive garnish, of course. Here's what we'll be sipping when we settle in for another round of Regency drama.
This sophisticated slushie features pear puree along with a champagne float, perfect for a brunchtime binge-watch.
When you're toasting to the glittering Diamond of the London social scene, you definitely need something sparkling. Don't forget the rose petal garnish (and the delicate rose water flavor).
This ruby red Chambord and pomegranate cocktail offers a sophisticated sweet-tart flavor profile that pairs perfectly with Bridgerton.
What better flavor for a Bridgerton cocktail than passion fruit? Raspberries and champagne round out this cocktail worthy of the Duke and Duchess.
In honor of the hardest working maid in all of London, sip on this Irish Rose, a potent combination of whiskey, lime, and grenadine.
Lime and chartreuse combine in an ultra-classic cocktail with an intriguing herbal-citrus flavor profile (and a bright hue that looks worthy of a Featherington).
This fresh big batch champagne punch will get you all the way through a Season 1 Bridgerton binge.
Flavors of cherry, pomegranate, and citrus combine in this bold (and super easy to make) drink.
Dessert-like drinks are the perfect treat when you're cozying up for a Netflix binge. Use chocolate syrup and crushed candy to create the festive rim.