Blackberry Thyme Cocktail
This whiskey and Chambord cocktail is like a slice of blackberry-thyme pie in a glass.
This pretty (and potent) whiskey and Chambord cocktail features a dash of thyme and caraway-infused maple syrup. (You can make your own by simmering maple syrup with a few sprigs of thyme and caraway seeds for 15 minutes, then letting it cool.)
