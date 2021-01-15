Blackberry Thyme Cocktail

Rating: Unrated

This whiskey and Chambord cocktail is like a slice of blackberry-thyme pie in a glass.

By Lisa Milbrand

Gallery

Credit: Getty Images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This pretty (and potent) whiskey and Chambord cocktail features a dash of thyme and caraway-infused maple syrup. (You can make your own by simmering maple syrup with a few sprigs of thyme and caraway seeds for 15 minutes, then letting it cool.)

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a cocktail shaker, combine the ingredients with ice and shake well.

    Advertisement

  • Strain into a rocks glass over ice, and garnish.

Tips

Make your own thyme and caraway-infused maple syrup by simmering maple syrup with a few sprigs of thyme and caraway seeds for 15 minutes, then letting it cool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021