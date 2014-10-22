The Best Holiday Wines
Best Overall Bubbly
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
Tasters swore this was French Champagne, with its characteristic refreshing acidity and a long, dry finish. Serve chilled.
To buy: $22, at liquor stores and at wine.com.
$10 and Under White
2012 Beringer Founder's Estate Chardonnay
Bright, lemony aroma, smooth body, and balanced flavor at a price that makes it even easier to swallow. Serve chilled.
To buy: $10 for Current Vintag 2013, at liquor stores and at 67wine.com.
$11 to $15 White
2012 The Dreaming Tree Central Coast Chardonnay
Peach and tropical-fruit flavors, a buttery texture, and a crisp finish that won't weigh you down during the heavy meal. Serve chilled.
To buy: $14 for Current Vintage 2013, at liquor stores and at shopwinedirect.com.
Under $20 White
2012 William Hill Estate North Coast Chardonnay
Bright citrus notes and earthy richness will silence Chardonnay skeptics. Serve chilled.
To buy: $17 for Current Vintage 2013, at liquor stores and at Wine.com.
$10 and Under Red
2011 Sledgehammer Zinfandel
Don't be fooled by the name. This outstanding value is like velvet on the tongue with black plum and peppery aromas.
To buy: $10, at liquor stores and at wespeakwine.com.
$11 to $15 Red
2012 Ravenswood Napa Valley Zinfandel
Deep black-cherry flavor with great structure and balance—a well-known (and loved) classic.
To buy: $16 for Current Vintage, at liquor stores and at wine.com.
Under $20 Red
2012 Joel Gott California Zinfandel
A smooth blend of blackberry and spice lingers long after you sip, amplifying the earthy flavors of stuffing and spuds.
To buy: $15 for Current Vintage 2013, at liquor stores and at Wine.com.