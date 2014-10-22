The Best Holiday Wines

By Chris Morocco
Updated November 10, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Ralph Smith
After a long day of cooking—and, oh, a few family dynamics—it's easy to be thankful for any wine. But if you want an American standout that will work with every course of your feast, dessert included, you need one of these. Real Simple picked the best red, white, and bubbly for the big meal.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Best Overall Bubbly

Ralph Smith

Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
Tasters swore this was French Champagne, with its characteristic refreshing acidity and a long, dry finish. Serve chilled.

To buy: $22, at liquor stores and at wine.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

$10 and Under White

Ralph Smith

2012 Beringer Founder's Estate Chardonnay
Bright, lemony aroma, smooth body, and balanced flavor at a price that makes it even easier to swallow. Serve chilled.

To buy: $10 for Current Vintag 2013, at liquor stores and at 67wine.com.

3 of 7

$11 to $15 White

Ralph Smith

2012 The Dreaming Tree Central Coast Chardonnay
Peach and tropical-fruit flavors, a buttery texture, and a crisp finish that won't weigh you down during the heavy meal. Serve chilled.

To buy: $14 for Current Vintage 2013, at liquor stores and at shopwinedirect.com.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Under $20 White

Ralph Smith

2012 William Hill Estate North Coast Chardonnay
Bright citrus notes and earthy richness will silence Chardonnay skeptics. Serve chilled.

To buy: $17 for Current Vintage 2013, at liquor stores and at Wine.com.

5 of 7

$10 and Under Red

Ralph Smith

2011 Sledgehammer Zinfandel
Don't be fooled by the name. This outstanding value is like velvet on the tongue with black plum and peppery aromas.

To buy: $10, at liquor stores and at wespeakwine.com.

6 of 7

$11 to $15 Red

Ralph Smith

2012 Ravenswood Napa Valley Zinfandel
Deep black-cherry flavor with great structure and balance—a well-known (and loved) classic.

To buy: $16 for Current Vintage, at liquor stores and at wine.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Under $20 Red

Ralph Smith

2012 Joel Gott California Zinfandel
A smooth blend of blackberry and spice lingers long after you sip, amplifying the earthy flavors of stuffing and spuds.

To buy: $15 for Current Vintage 2013, at liquor stores and at Wine.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Chris Morocco