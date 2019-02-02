Our Favorite Chicken Wings Recipes for Game Day (or Any Occasion)

Few foods are quite like chicken wings. They’re a great game day treat—and a perennial member of the Super Bowl snacks family—but they can also be dressed up for a stand-up cocktail hour or a graduation party. They can be healthy—think baked chicken wings—or totally indulgent, in the case of fried chicken wings soaked in an irresistible sauce.

You’re probably most familiar with chicken wings at your local sports bar or favorite casual restaurant—some restaurants even focus entirely on chicken wings—but like most chicken recipes, chicken wings recipes can be as tasty at home as they are at an eatery. Making chicken wings recipes doesn’t have to be a huge struggle, either: These six options include everything from baked chicken wings to grilled chicken wings to your classic fried chicken wing, so you can master preparing any type of wing at home.