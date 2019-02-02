Our Favorite Chicken Wings Recipes for Game Day (or Any Occasion)
Whether you want baked wings, hot wings, or Buffalo wings, one thing is for sure: Chicken wings are one of the best finger foods. Learn how to make this tasty snack at home with these recipes.
Few foods are quite like chicken wings. They’re a great game day treat—and a perennial member of the Super Bowl snacks family—but they can also be dressed up for a stand-up cocktail hour or a graduation party. They can be healthy—think baked chicken wings—or totally indulgent, in the case of fried chicken wings soaked in an irresistible sauce.
You’re probably most familiar with chicken wings at your local sports bar or favorite casual restaurant—some restaurants even focus entirely on chicken wings—but like most chicken recipes, chicken wings recipes can be as tasty at home as they are at an eatery. Making chicken wings recipes doesn’t have to be a huge struggle, either: These six options include everything from baked chicken wings to grilled chicken wings to your classic fried chicken wing, so you can master preparing any type of wing at home.
1
Crispy Oven-Baked Hot Wings with Sriracha-Honey Glaze
Hot wings at home? You bet. The oven ensures crispy results, with only 5 minutes of prep and fewer calories than deep-fried, sports-bar hot wings. And the cherry on top of this hot wings recipe is that it features another universal crowd pleaser: Sriracha.
Get the recipe: Crispy Oven-Baked Wings with Sriracha-Honey Glaze
2
Cherry Bourbon Chicken Wings
These chicken wings are so good, you’ll keep them on rotation before, during, and after football season. The sweet and sour Bourbon sauce helps the wings get nice and crispy on the grill, and they pair well with traditional cookout fixings such as slaw and potato salad.
Get the recipe: Cherry Bourbon Chicken Wings
3
Grilled Spiced Chicken Wings
Give chicken wings an unexpected twist with seafood seasoning, while creamy ranch dipping sauce adds a deliciously rich element.
Get the recipe: Grilled Spiced Chicken Wings
4
Sweet and Tangy Wings With Butter Lettuce Salad
Apricot jam and a mix of spices like cayenne pepper are the secrets to this easy, flavorful chicken wings recipe. Bonus: The added greenery will help you feel just a tad healthier.
Get the recipe: Glazed Chicken Wings With Butter Lettuce Salad
5
Crispy Oven-Baked Buffalo Wings
This healthier take on a classic Buffalo wings recipe ends up just as crispy as their deep-fried, buttery counterparts, but you won't be left with any guilt after overstuffing. All you have to do is toss the wings in a mixture of salt and baking soda, let them air-chill in the fridge overnight, and then bake.
Get the recipe: Crispy Oven-Baked Buffalo Wings
6
Grilled Teriyaki Wings
Ditch the Buffalo wings recipe and serve up these finger-licking teriyaki chicken wings. Simply toss chicken wings on the grill (a grill pan will work just fine if you prefer to stay indoors or don’t have a grill), brush with teriyaki sauce, and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Then, watch them disappear in a flash.
Get the recipe: Grilled Teriyaki Wings