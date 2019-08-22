8 Tailgating Essentials That'll Take Your Pregame Festivities to the Next Level
Cheer your team to victory with this lineup of clever tailgating goods.
1
Rok-it Chair
It may look like a standard-issue folding chair, but it's actually a collapsible rocker, complete with a flip-out cup holder and a carry bag.
To buy: $50; amazon.com.
2
Porter Glass
Wrapped in a protective silicone sleeve, this lidded 15-ounce glass is practically made for tailgating.
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
3
Everdure The Cube Grill
Weighing less than 16 pounds, this portable charcoal grill includes a food-grade storage tray and bamboo prep board that stack neatly and lock in for easy transport.
To buy: $229; williams-sonoma.com.
4
Newport Plaid Outdoor Melamine Dinner Plates
Use these shatterproof BPA-free melamine plates for your burgers and dogs.
To buy: $60 for 4; williams-sonoma.com.
5
Clear Belt Bag
This transparent bag helps you breeze through security, then keeps your hands free for cheering.
To buy: $69; markandgraham.com.
6
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stadium Cushion
Upgrade your bleacher seat with a stylish and UV-resistant cushion.
To buy: $30; target.com.
7
Oslo Evening Throw
Woven in the U.S. with supersoft virgin wool, this blanket will keep you warm while you watch.
To buy: $219; amazon.com.
8
Whitsunday Collapsible Utility Wagon
Transport up to 150 pounds of supplies in this wagon. Fold it up when you're done.
To buy: From $73; amazon.com.