8 Tailgating Essentials That'll Take Your Pregame Festivities to the Next Level

Cheer your team to victory with this lineup of clever tailgating goods. 

By Cat Dash
August 22, 2019
1
Rok-it Chair

It may look like a standard-issue folding chair, but it's actually a collapsible rocker, complete with a flip-out cup holder and a carry bag.

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

2
Porter Glass

Wrapped in a protective silicone sleeve, this lidded 15-ounce glass is practically made for tailgating.

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

3
Everdure The Cube Grill

Weighing less than 16 pounds, this portable charcoal grill includes a food-grade storage tray and bamboo prep board that stack neatly and lock in for easy transport.

To buy: $229; williams-sonoma.com.

4
Newport Plaid Outdoor Melamine Dinner Plates

Use these shatterproof BPA-free melamine plates for your burgers and dogs.

To buy: $60 for 4; williams-sonoma.com.

5
Clear Belt Bag

This transparent bag helps you breeze through security, then keeps your hands free for cheering.

To buy: $69; markandgraham.com.

6
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stadium Cushion

Upgrade your bleacher seat with a stylish and UV-resistant cushion.

To buy: $30; target.com.

7
Oslo Evening Throw

Woven in the U.S. with supersoft virgin wool, this blanket will keep you warm while you watch.

To buy: $219; amazon.com.

8
Whitsunday Collapsible Utility Wagon

Transport up to 150 pounds of supplies in this wagon. Fold it up when you're done.

To buy: From $73; amazon.com.

