Make Some Time for Breakfast in Bed
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Ken Kochey
Fluff the pillows, kick back, and enjoy a simple, romantic breakfast in bed.
The Provisions
Ken Kochey
Here's everything you and your significant other need for a relaxing breakfast in bed:
- Beverages: Make a pot of tea or brew fresh coffee right there in the bedroom with a French press (shown right; Shin Bistro French press by Bodum, $30, amazon.com). Hint: Coarsely ground beans will produce the most flavorful coffee. Have cream and sugar and a pitcher of juice close by to refresh your cups easily.
- Food: Prepare Spiced Bran Muffins and Citrus Salad with Honey and Mint (see The Recipes), which are far simpler to make than omelets or pancakes and equally delicious.
- Throw blanket: Top your bedspread with a cover.
- Trays: Serve the meal on a stylish and handy bed tray, and set extra drinks or food on a side tray table (shown; CB2 Formosa tray table, $50, cb2.com). Place skid-resistant shelf liner on both to minimize the chance of spills.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Start Preparing for Breakfast the Night Before
Ken Kochey
Want more time in the morning to play sudoku or fetch with Fido? Prep the muffin batter (see The Recipes) and insert liners in the muffin tin the night before. Also peel the fruit and set up the tray in advance so in the a.m. you can pull breakfast together with one eye (practically) closed.
The Recipes
Ken Kochey
Advertisement
Downloadable Breakfast-in-Bed Playlist
Ken Kochey
- “Banana Pancakes,” Jack Johnson
- “Blackbird,” Sarah McLachlan
- “Black Coffee in Bed,” Squeeze
- “Central Park West,” John Coltrane
- “From the Morning,” Nick Drake
- “La Cienega Just Smiled,” Ryan Adams
- “Love and Some Verses,” Iron & Wine
- Cello Solo Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009: V. Bourree I-II, by Johann Sebastian Bach, performed by Yo-Yo Ma
- “Sunrise,” Norah Jones
- “Under a Blanket of Blue,” Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
The iMix
To sample and purchase these songs, head to the Real Simple-generated iMix on itunes.com.