How to Host a Wine Tasting Party

Step 1: Look at it. Is the wine bright (light-bodied) or dark (full-bodied)? Clear (drink up) or cloudy (toss it)?

Step 2: Swirl your glass gently to release the wine's aromas. Then put your nose deep into the glass (don't be shy). Is it fruity? Floral? Herbal? Earthy?

Step 3: Hold the wine in your mouth while slowly inhaling air (you'll make a slurping sound). It may feel odd, but the process aerates the wine and opens up your olfactory sense to enhance its flavors.