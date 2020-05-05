How to Celebrate Graduation During Quarantine

You can still give your grad the sendoff they deserve, even during quarantine.

One of the most difficult parts of the coronavirus pandemic and physical or social distancing has been missing out on celebrating big milestones: Birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and even funerals have become virtual gatherings. And for students graduating high school or college this year, there are a lot of rites of passage they’re missing—including long-awaited proms and graduations. Even if this year’s graduation isn’t exactly what everyone expected (or hoped for), there’s still plenty of reason to celebrate—and plenty of ideas for celebrating graduation during quarantine.

“It can be challenging to be creative sometimes, when you’re so inundated with craziness,” says celebrity party planner Sasha Souza of Sasha Souza Events in Sonoma, Calif. “That can quash your creative juices. But there are options to make it special and celebrate what they’ve accomplished.”

Here are some quarantine graduation ideas for celebrating (safely) even during COVID-19 lockdown, beyond just sending high school graduation gifts or college graduation gifts.

7 quarantine graduation ideas