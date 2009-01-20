An Easy Gift-Wrapping Party
The Party at a Glance
How it works:
You provide wrapping supplies and food. Ask each guest to bring some presents to wrap and one roll of paper so you have a variety.
Whom to invite: Three to five friends. It’s the perfect time to catch up―and escape nosy family members.
Invitation or e-mail? E-mail. Or, even better, Evite. Try Real Simple’s new customizable e-mail invitations (it’s free).
What to serve:Frittata squares and oven fries are satisfying and need little hands-on time. You can pull them together the night of the party. Find out how to get it all done.
Your Game Plan: Two Weeks Before
Invite guests.
E-mail them early. And select a weeknight in mid-December―before calendars get really crazy.
Stock up on wrapping supplies. Make sure you have these essentials:
- 6 rolls wrapping paper
- 4 to 6 pairs scissors
- 4 to 6 rolls tape
- 4 spools ribbon
- 2 packages stick-on bows
- 1 package gift tags
To get creative with your gift wrap, and try these easy and inventive ideas, you’ll also need to purchase:
- Holiday-themed cookie cutters
- Metallic stickers
- 1 pair pinking shears or some other decorative cutter
- Seasonal accents (such as faux holly)
- 1 package colored paper
- Rubber stamps and ink pad
- 1 X-Acto knife
Tip: Think beyond red and green when it comes to wrapping supplies. Nontraditional colors, like yellow, bronze, and blue, can feel unexpectedly festive when paired with the usual suspects. (Now cover your ears, kids: Have a friend fill out tags from “the Big Guy” so his handwriting doesn’t look suspiciously like Dad’s this year.) Good resources for paper are katespaperie.com, paperpresentation.com, and papyrusonline.com.
Your Game Plan: A Few Days Before
Check in with guests. If you’re up for it, make space in your house and suggest that people drop off their presents early.
Buy groceries. Everything will fit in one or two bags, so you can easily pick them up on your way home. In addition to olive oil, salt, and pepper, here are the ingredients you’ll need to feed your guests.
Shopping List
Produce
- 1 head garlic
- 1 onion
- 2 pounds russet potatoes
- 2 red bell peppers
- 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley
- 1 lemon
- 1 navel orange
- 1 2-inch piece fresh ginger
- 1 bunch thyme (optional upgrade)
Pantry Goods
- 1 small jar paprika (preferably smoked)
- 1 small jar cinnamon sticks
- 1 small jar allspice berries
- 1 32-ounce bottle apple juice
- 1 12-ounce jar honey
- 1 8-ounce jar mayonnaise
- 4 ounces chorizo (cured Spanish sausage; optional upgrade)
- Snacks (such as chocolates and nuts); see Tip
Refrigerated
- 1 dozen large eggs
- 4 ounces soft goat cheese liquor
- 1 bottle dry red wine
- 1 bottle Cointreau (optional upgrade)
Your Game Plan: The Day Of
Set up a work space.
No decorating necessary. Just designate an area (dining room, kitchen, even Ping-Pong table) and clear it. Make sure there’s plenty of room to get crafty.
Start cooking. It will take you only an hour to prepare the food. Work in this order: potatoes, frittata, mulled wine. This menu is delightfully low-maintenance, even with some extra touches.
The Recipes
Oven Fries with Garlic Aioli Recipe (shown)
For an extra touch: Throw in some herbs. Toss in 8 sprigs of fresh thyme before roasting the potatoes.
Red Pepper Frittata Squares Recipe
For an extra touch: Add chorizo. Dice 4 ounces Spanish chorizo (cured sausage) and stir it into the cooked onions and peppers.
Mulled Wine Recipe
For an extra touch: Spike it with a splash of Cointreau. Add 1/4 cup Cointreau or some other orange-flavored liqueur to the pot.
Tip: Supplement your no-fuss menu with a few easy-to-serve items like mixed nuts, premade pesto and baguette, cheese straws, and chocolate twigs.