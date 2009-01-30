Cooking With Friends

Send everyone home with a healthy portion of the sauce―enough for several meals―so they can freeze it and savor the taste of summer long after tomato season has ended. Ask each guest to bring 2 pint-size freezer-safe food-storage containers and have extras handy just in case. (RS pick: Rubbermaid Easy Find Lids 2-cup container, $2.60, rubbermaid.com for locations.) Label the containers with the stickers shown left, noting the date and who made the sauce. And don’t let anyone leave without a recipe booklet with creative ideas for using their bounty.



Print the Tomato Sauce Recipe Booklet and the Tomato Sauce Labels.