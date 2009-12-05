Real Simple Holidays & Entertaining Entertaining Everyday Celebrations Cheese Party Checklist Cheese Party Checklist What you’ll need for a tasting party of 12 people. By Yolanda Wikiel Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Variety of cheeses Cheeses: Serve a selection of 3 to 5 cheeses (see below for suggestions). Checklist 3/4 pound blue cheese 3/4 pound semifirm cheese 3/4 pound super-aged cheese 3/4 pound pungent cheese 3/4 pound mild cheese Accompaniments Checklist 1 bunch grapes 2 boxes crackers 1 baguette 1 small jar honey 1 small jar chutney 1 small jar sun-dried tomatoes 2 dried sausages or 1 pound sliced cured meat (such as prosciutto or capicola) Wines Checklist 4 bottles red 4 bottles white Optional Upgrades Checklist 2 apples 2 pears or figs 1 loaf raisin-walnut bread 8 ounces dried nectarines or peaches 1 small jar cornichons or gherkins 1 small jar blueberry honey 1 small jar piquillo peppers 1 small package quince paste 1 small jar Dijon mustard Essential Party Supplies Checklist 2 to 3 cheese boards, platters, or plates for the cheeses 5 to 6 small bowls and plates for the accompaniments 3 to 5 cheese or other knives for cutting and spreading 4 to 5 spoons and spreaders for the accompaniments 12 or more wineglasses Extra Party Supplies Checklist Dairy jugs, mugs, creamers, or vases Flowers Cheese comment cards Craft tags 3 to 5 Seckel pears or some other small stemmed fruit Cheese wrappers