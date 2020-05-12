How to Plan the Perfect Virtual Baby Shower

Everyone’s dressing for comfort these days, but you can still make it festive. “Ask everyone to wear their favorite pajama pants and dressy top as a funny detail you will all know but will never see, or declare the video call with ‘Hats off to the new mom!’ and everyone arrives on screen wearing an over-the-top hat,” Dallas designer Courtney Warren says.

And go ahead and make the mom-to-be’s wardrobe a little more special. “Send a celebration box to the mom-to-be and kick off the shower watching her unboxing it,” Warren suggests. “Include a fancy sash to wear and a flower crown. Have fun dressing her up during the shower and start the party right!”